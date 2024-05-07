How Nutrunner Market are Revolutionizing the Industrial Tools to Reach $1,168.5 Million by 2030

Nutrunner Market Rise in Demand, Competitive Landscape by Companies will reach a CAGR of 4.1% by 2030

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A nutrunner serves as a specialized tool tailored for the precise task of tightening nuts and bolts. It consists of two crucial parts: the driving clutch half and the driven clutch half. These components are linked by axially directed teeth, facilitating the smooth transfer of torque for secure and precise fastening.

These tools are particularly adept at tasks demanding accuracy and consistency, carving out a niche in appliance maintenance. Unlike their counterparts like ratchets and wrenches, which handle higher-torque applications, nutrunners excel when dealing with lower-torque requirements. Industries such as automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing rely on nutrunners for their ability to maintain precise torque control, ensuring the integrity of assembled components.

Market Outlook:

The global nutrunner market size was valued at $789.4 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,168.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The growth of the nutrunner market is fueled by advancements in construction, automotive, machinery manufacturing, and industrial sectors. Additionally, the rise of automation in industries like automotive, machine manufacturing, and construction further propels market expansion. Nutrunners offer time-saving benefits and ensure performance accuracy, addressing challenges posed by production pressures within tight timeframes.

However, despite their advantages, nutrunners demand labor and regular maintenance, which could impede market growth in the forecast period.

Nutrunners come in various types, including electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic variants. Pneumatic nutrunners utilize continuous gearing, while hydraulic ones rely on hammering action. Both types feature gearboxes and reaction arms to manage torque requirements, with the latter necessitating a reaction contact like a nut or a hard metallic surface. These nutrunners boast low vibration levels, high repeatability, and superior accuracy, making them ideal for bolting and fastening applications and thus driving market growth.

Key Segments:

By Type

Electric Nutrunner

Pneumatic Nutrunner

Hydraulic Nutrunner

By DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

In Store

Online

By END USER INDUSTRY

Construction

Industrial

Automotive

Others

Top Players:

Some of the key players operating in the global nutrunner market include Aimco Global, Atlas Copco AB, Bosch Rexroth AG, Dai-Ichi Dentsu Ltd., Estic Corporation, Ingersoll Rand Inc., ITH bolting Technology, Maschinenfabrik Wagner GmbH & Co.AG, Sanyo Machine Works Ltd., and Stanley Engineered Fastening.

Key Findings Of The Study

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging nutrunner market trends and dynamics.

• By type, the pneumatic nutrunner dominated the nutrunner market, in terms of revenue in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

• By end user industry, the construction segment registered highest growth in the nutrunner market in 2020.

• The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the nutrunner market trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

• In-depth nutrunner market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

