Onyx Integrates Microsoft Azure Health Data Services with Latest Release of OnyxOS Interoperability Platform
OnyxOS: Market Leading FHIR Interoperability Platform
OnyxOS, Spring’24 Edition, a market leading FHIR Interoperability platform, integrates Azure Health Data Services and supports the CMS Prior Authorization Rule
Our platform supports large health plans and state Medicaid agencies to accelerate their interoperability efforts, offering a scalable, easy-to-deploy fully managed service”WINDSOR MILL, MD, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onyx is excited to announce the Spring’24 release of their OnyxOS Interoperability Compliance Managed Service platform. This latest edition marks a significant milestone as it becomes one of the first interoperability platforms built on Microsoft Azure Health Data Services (AHDS).
— Susheel Ladwa, CEO
Azure Health Data Services , an evolution of the Azure API for FHIR, introduces a robust suite of technologies designed for protected health information (PHI) in the cloud. It is built upon the globally recognized standards of Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR)® and Digital Imaging Communications in Medicine (DICOM). The service aims to protect data privacy, enable de-identification of data for secondary use, and enable insights with advanced analytics and AI tools from Microsoft.
With the integration of Azure Health Data Services, the OnyxOS platform is now equipped to enhance healthcare interoperability by leveraging state-of-the-art analytics and AI capabilities through healthcare data solutions in Microsoft Fabric. "Our platform supports large health plans and state Medicaid agencies to accelerate their interoperability efforts, offering a scalable, easy-to-deploy fully managed service," said Susheel Ladwa, CEO of Onyx. "With support for Microsoft Azure Health Data Services, we can rapidly enable new use cases for our clients, enhancing their operational efficiencies and patient outcomes leveraging advanced analytics and AI tools from Microsoft."
The Spring'24 edition also includes functional upgrades to meet the compliance requirements of the CMS Prior Authorization Rule (CMS-0057-F). This addition supports Provider Access and Electronic Prior Authorization requirements, crucial for healthcare providers under new CMS mandates.
"Interoperability is vital to better healthcare. Onyx is a key Microsoft partner, and with the new CMS rules promoting FHIR-based interoperability, there is a significant need for analytics and AI tools. Onyx is a key partner, and we look forward to seeing how their solution built on Azure Health Data Services helps transform the healthcare ecosystem," said Umesh Rustogi, General Manager, Healthcare & Life Sciences Data Platform, Microsoft.
The CMS-0057-F rule requires health plans to enhance their Patient Access API, enable Payer-to-Payer data exchange in bulk, provide a Provider Access API, and facilitate Electronic Prior Authorization along with metrics. Clients can now leverage Azure Health Data Services combined with Onyx’s solutions to expedite their transformation processes through the OnyxOS “Interoperability as a Service” platform.
For more details, please visit: www.onyxhealth.io
About Onyx:
Onyx Technology, LLC is a healthcare managed interoperability compliance solutions provider. Onyx emerged from work with CMS in establishing the nation’s first nationwide FHIR-based API, Blue Button 2.0. Building on this experience and expertise, Onyx has partnered with Microsoft to build the industry’s leading platform for FHIR-based interoperable exchange. Focused on standards-based, interoperable technologies that ensure security, privacy and the delivery of the right information to the right place at the right time, Onyx is the expert in enabling our customers to garner the greatest value from their participation in the healthcare eco-system of tomorrow. Please visit us at www.onyxhealth.io.
Mark Scrimshire
Onyx Technology, LLC
+1 703-623-2789
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube