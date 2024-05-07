ginsa brands Secures Funding to Propel Expansion and Bolster Leadership Team
EINPresswire.com/ -- ginsa brands, creator of ginsa sparkling ginseng tonics, announces the successful close of its first funding round, marking a significant milestone in its journey towards market expansion and brand enrichment. Empower Lab Investment, a first-round investor group, has spearheaded this pivotal investment initiative, solidifying their confidence in ginsa’s innovative vision and potential for growth.
The round of funding will play a crucial role in fortifying the company’s infrastructure and supporting the upcoming retail launches slated for May. The infusion of capital will be primarily utilized to fuel ginsa’s retail debut in Central Market and Harmons Grocery, signifying an exciting phase of market penetration and consumer outreach.
“Through our investment in ginsa brands, we recognize not only the exceptional quality of their ginseng tonics, but also the company’s unwavering commitment to a healthy everyday beverage,” said Don Pierro, Manager of Empower Lab Investment. “We believe ginsa is poised for significant growth and we’re excited to partner with them on their journey to further solidify their position as a leader in the functional beverage space.”
The company also announces the strategic appointment of Dusty Hanson as Chief Operating Officer. Hanson brings over two decades of invaluable experience in operations and supply chain management, with a distinguished tenure at ZICO Rising, Inc. His proven track record of optimizing operational efficiency and driving strategic growth initiatives position him as an instrumental asset in the company’s leadership team.
Commenting on the recent funding achievement, ginsa brands’ founder & CEO, Juliet Kim Blake, said, “We are delighted to announce the successful close of our first funding round, which underscores the unwavering support and belief in our mission to disrupt an untouched ginseng category. We could not have asked for a better partner than Empower Lab to join us on this revolutionary journey and are grateful to have them alongside us as we scale our operations and amplify our market presence.”
Hanson expressed his enthusiasm about joining the company, stating, “I’m thrilled to join ginsa brands, where I have the pleasure of reuniting with a friend and former colleague, Juliet, as we embark on an exciting journey of making the benefits of Korean red ginseng more accessible with our delicious products.”
ginsa’s launch into Central Market and Harmons Grocery represents a significant milestone in its quest to deliver the first caffeine-free, 20 calorie Korean red ginseng centered tonics to consumers. With a robust foundation of strategic partnerships and a dynamic leadership team, ginsa brands is poised to redefine the ginseng category with its modernized and accessible offerings.
About ginsa brands
Founded in 2023 by beverage veteran and proud immigrant, Juliet Kim Blake, ginsa brands (www.ginsabrands.com) was launched to fill a void in the beverage market and celebrate the rich heritage of Korean red ginseng. Built on the belief that true innovation can stem from time-honored traditions, the company is on a mission to empower minds and awaken deep-rooted potential through the power of ginseng. Learn more about ginsa brands at TikTok/@ginsabrands, Instagram/@ginsabrands and Facebook/ginsabrands.
Juliet Blake
