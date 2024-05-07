Highlights

High resolution reconstruction of surface seawater pH using boron isotopes.

Toba volcano impacted the surface seawater chemistry of the Andaman Sea.

Episodes of surface seawater acidification were observed in the Andaman Sea during volcanic avtivity of Toba volcano.

Following the volcanic eruption, an increase of surface seawater pH happened due to alkalinisation.

Abstract

To date, little is known about the impact of super-eruptions on ocean biogeochemistry. Using boron isotopes ratios measured on planktonic foraminifera in the marine sediment core BAR94–25, we provide a high-resolution pH record in the Andaman Sea (North of Sumatra), spanning Marine Isotopic Stage 5 to 3. This transition encompasses the super-eruption of the Toba volcano, 74,000 years ago, making it possible to decipher the potential impact of the super-eruption emissions on the ocean pH for the first time. Our results show that inferred foraminiferal pH values generally follow those predicted by glacial-interglacial CO 2 variations. However, several abrupt pH drops coincide with Toba ash deposition. This suggests the occurrence of acidification events possibly related to Toba volcanic sulphur emission episodes. These pH drops are followed by anomalous pH increases, possibly relating to localised increases in seawater alkalinity following the alteration of large ash deposits on land.

Alves A., Buisson M. P., Louvat P., Rollion-Bard C., Bassinot F., Gray W. R., Paris G., Caron B., Del Manzo G., Le Friant A., Moreno E. & Bartolini A., 2024. Sea surface acidification events in the Andaman Sea associated with the last Toba volcanic activity. Global and Planetary Change: 104460. doi: 10.1016/j.gloplacha.2024.104460. Article.

