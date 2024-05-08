Indra Lahiri, Sanctuary Founder & Psychologist, creates programs bridging mental health care gap for underserved
Dr. Indra Lahiri's sanctuary, Indraloka, fosters resilience through animal therapy, drawing from her own trauma and pioneering healing programs.
If we do not find a way to heal and transcend our own trauma, we will undoubtedly transmit it by traumatizing others.”DALTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Indra Lahiri founded a farm animal sanctuary in 2005, she knew the principles she’d learned through her education and years of practice as an organizational psychologist could be applied to running a sanctuary. But she had no idea it would also work the other way around. Dr. Lahiri is now pioneering programs that help people of all ages transcend trauma, build resilience, and create joy and the animals of Indraloka are instrumental in this groundbreaking work.
— Indra Lahiri, PhD
“At first, I spent a lot of time alone with the animals, observing them. Back then, I rescued only animals from the most desperate circumstances, those considered hopeless. I watched them heal — not just from their physical wounds and illnesses, but from their fear, pain, and despair. The mammalian brain is far more similar than it is different across all species, and I saw incredible resilience in the animals. I knew I had to develop a way to help people build that kind of resilience necessary to transcend and thrive,” Lahiri says.
Lahiri understands trauma intimately, having grown up a first-generation American in a bicultural, biracial, multilingual household. Both of her parents had suffered tragic wartime traumas in their childhoods — her mother in Nazi-occupied Netherlands and her father in India during Partition. As a rare person of color in then mostly-white Bucks County, Lahiri faced extreme bullying, violence, and racism.
Her childhood experiences helped shape programs at Indraloka. Weeklong summer and day camps, art and music workshops, and all other events are built on a foundation of compassion, love, and acceptance. Children with autism have grown into teenagers who now work at the sanctuary.
“I saw how the children responded to the animals’ love and their stories of overcoming terrible circumstances and how the animals responded to the children. I knew that deep connection is key to helping children develop resilience. This is a way to bring healing to children — and adults — who might not otherwise get the help they need,” Dr. Lahiri says.
The US is grappling with an unprecedented mental health crisis marked by soaring rates of mental illness, depression, anxiety, and violent crime. We are ensnared in a cycle of untreated trauma, perpetuating behaviors that traumatize others, resulting in a cascade of mental health issues. Transcending this trauma is arduous work, often requiring professional support. Yet, access to such services is severely limited.
“If we do not find a way to heal and transcend our own trauma, we will transmit by traumatizing others,” Lahiri warns.
Indraloka Heals, a groundbreaking therapeutic model combining care farming (the therapeutic use of animal care), contemplative practices, and holistic self-care, is based on the latest brain science research on trauma recovery. There are studies that demonstrate that farm animals are particularly effective in helping people in therapeutic settings.
Other projects Dr. Lahiri and Indraloka have initiated include opening an onsite veterinary clinic, the NEPA Rescue Veterinary Clinic, offering low-cost veterinary services to income-qualified households, and low-cost neutering and spaying to all households.
“We’re helping make animal companion care affordable so more people can experience unconditional love and fewer animals will wind up in shelters,” Dr. Lahiri says. She adds, “In the US, we euthanize over 1.5 million healthy dogs and cats every year because they have no place to go.”
What started as a one-person sanctuary that primarily rescued horses on a small farm outside Philadelphia has grown into a center that cares for more than 200 animals of 15 different species, with thousands of annual visitors. On its new site in the Endless Mountains of Northeast PA, Indraloka has plans for building housing for retreat participants and volunteers.
“When you set out to do something good, the universe conspires to help. We plan to continue expanding our services, our reach, and our advocacy work. To think it started with a desire to save an innocent life, to help overcome the pain I suffered in my own childhood is truly humbling,” Dr. Lahiri says.
Indra Lahiri
Indraloka
+1 570-763-2908
indra@indraloka.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Finding Hope and Healing After Trauma