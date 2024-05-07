Classic Elegance: Fully Restored 1970 Mercedes 280SL Pagoda Now Available at DodikErwansyah.com
This 1970 Mercedes 280SL Pagoda has been meticulously restored to exceed its original standards, showcasing the enduring craftsmanship of Mercedes-Benz.
I have a Mercedes. I wear a Rolex watch. I have no problem with the selling of things.”SURABAYA, JAWA TIMUR, INDONESIA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DodikErwansyah.com, a respected platform for classic car enthusiasts, is pleased to announce the availability of a fully restored 1970 Mercedes 280SL Pagoda, featuring a Green exterior and Tan interior. This meticulously refurbished classic offers collectors an opportunity to acquire a timeless piece of automotive history.
— unknown
The 1970 Mercedes 280SL Pagoda has undergone extensive restoration, showcasing the craftsmanship synonymous with Mercedes-Benz. With its iconic Pagoda roof and classic design elements, this vehicle appeals to enthusiasts worldwide.
Key Specifications:
Model: 1970 Mercedes 280SL Pagoda
Exterior: Green
Interior: Tan
Restoration: Fully restored to high standards
Condition: Excellent, with no rust and fully functional electrical system
Features: Matching numbers, Becker Europa radio, meticulously restored original Mercedes hubcaps, and more.
"This restored 1970 Mercedes 280SL Pagoda is a testament to automotive craftsmanship," stated Daniel Christian, spokesperson for DodikErwansyah.com. "Its meticulous restoration ensures reliability and appeal to collectors."
Collectors interested in acquiring a classic vehicle are encouraged to explore the 1970 Mercedes 280SL Pagoda at DodikErwansyah.com. With its quality restoration and competitive pricing, this vehicle is a notable addition to any collection.
Why Choose This Classic Beauty?
High-Quality Restoration: The Pagoda has been restored to high standards, ensuring its longevity and appeal.
Collector Appeal: This classic vehicle appeals to collectors seeking a timeless piece of automotive history.
Classic Design: The Green exterior and Tan interior exude classic elegance, adding to the vehicle's allure.
Global Accessibility: Worldwide shipping options are available for collectors around the globe.
For more information or to inquire about purchasing, visit DodikErwansyah.com. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this fully restored 1970 Mercedes 280SL Pagoda.
About DodikErwansyah.com:
DodikErwansyah.com is a respected platform for classic car enthusiasts, offering a curated selection of top-quality vehicles. With a focus on authenticity and customer satisfaction, DodikErwansyah.com provides a seamless buying experience for collectors worldwide.
Daniel Christian
DodikErwansyah.com
+62 878-1717-0722
press@dodikerwansyah.com