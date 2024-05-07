U.S. Healthcare Staffing Market Size to Worth USD 43.38 Bn by 2033

The U.S. healthcare staffing market size is calculated at USD 26.27 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 43.38 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.71% from 2024 to 2033.

Ottawa, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. healthcare staffing market size was valued at USD 24.89 billion in 2023, According to Precedence Research. The U.S. healthcare staffing market is driven by the shortages of healthcare professionals, fluctuating patient demands, specialized skill requirements, technological advancements in staffing solutions, and others.





By Type 2021 2022 2023 Travel Nurse Staffing 8.56 10.62 11.23 Per Diem Nurse Staffing 3.80 4.72 4.97 Locum Tenens Staffing 3.14 3.89 4.12 Allied Healthcare Staffing 3.57 4.37 4.58

By Type 2021 2022 2023 Hospitals 8.00 9.91 10.47 Ambulatory Surgical & Clinics 7.23 8.97 9.48 Others 3.84 4.72 4.94

The global healthcare staffing market size accounted for USD 36.58 billion in 2024 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period.

Healthcare staffing refers to the process of recruiting, hiring, and managing personnel within the healthcare industry to ensure that healthcare facilities have an adequate and qualified workforce. This workforce includes a variety of professionals, such as doctors, nurses, therapists, technicians, administrative staff, and other healthcare professionals.

The healthcare staffing process involves identifying staffing needs, sourcing and recruiting qualified candidates, conducting interviews and assessments, and ultimately placing the right individuals in healthcare positions. This can be a critical function for healthcare organizations to maintain proper staffing levels, provide quality patient care, and manage fluctuations in demand for healthcare services.

The United States has one of the largest and most complex healthcare industries globally. The extensive network of hospitals, clinics, and healthcare facilities requires a substantial workforce, leading to a high demand for healthcare staffing services. The U.S. healthcare staffing market comprises diverse settings, including hospitals, nursing homes, outpatient clinics, and home healthcare. This diversity creates a varied demand for healthcare professionals, and staffing agencies play a crucial role in meeting these diverse staffing needs.

Key Insights:

The travel nurse staffing type segment has held the largest market share of 45.10% in 2023.

The per diem nurse type segment has accounted for more than 19% of the market share in 2023.

The hospital end-use segment has generated the biggest market share of 42.05% in 2023.

The ambulatory surgical & clinics segment has generated a major market share of 38.10% in 2023.

U.S. Healthcare Staffing Market Scope

Report Coverage Details CAGR 5.7% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 24.89 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 26.27 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 43.38 Billion Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2021-2022 Segments Covered Type, End User, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights:

Type Insights

The travel nurse staffing segment dominated the U.S. healthcare staffing market during the forecast period. Travel nurses are often brought in to address acute staffing shortages in specific regions or healthcare facilities. This is especially prevalent in areas with high population growth, seasonal demand variations, or during public health emergencies. The travel nursing staffing market has embraced technological solutions, such as online platforms and mobile applications, to facilitate the efficient matching of travel nurses with healthcare facilities.

These platforms streamline the recruitment and placement process. Besides, the locum tenens staffing is expected to capture a significant market share over the forecast period. These staffing addresses temporary shortages of healthcare professionals due to reasons such as vacations, medical leaves, or unexpected staff turnover. This ensures that healthcare facilities can maintain adequate staffing levels and continue providing patient care. Thereby driving the segment growth over the projected period.

End-User Insights

The hospital segment held the largest share of the U.S. healthcare staffing market while promising a sustained growth during the forecast period. Hospitals often face staffing shortages due to factors such as increased patient demand, turnover, and seasonal fluctuations. Healthcare staffing agencies help hospitals address these shortages promptly by providing qualified professionals on a temporary or permanent basis. Hospitals experience fluctuations inpatient admissions and healthcare service demands, often influenced by seasonal factors or unforeseen events. Healthcare staffing agencies play a crucial role in providing flexible staffing solutions to meet these dynamic needs.

Hospitals may have temporary staffing needs due to factors like staff vacations, maternity leaves, or unexpected surges in patient volume. Healthcare staffing agencies facilitate the provision of temporary and travel healthcare professionals to address these needs. Hospitals aim to focus on their core competencies, which include delivering high-quality patient care. Outsourcing staffing functions to healthcare staffing agencies allows hospitals to streamline their operations and ensure that they have the right personnel in place.

According to an estimate by the American Hospital Association in 2022, there would be a shortfall of 1.1 million nurses overall, as half a million will quit the sector by the end of that year. Thus, the aforementioned statistics propelled the market expansion during the forecast period.



Market Dynamics:

Driver

Growing aging population

The need for healthcare services is increasing as the population ages because of chronic diseases and age-related ailments. The need for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals to offer necessary treatment and assistance increases as a result. The need for healthcare staffing services rises as a result of healthcare businesses having to increase their workforce to fulfill these needs. The need to hire more employees is exacerbated by the aging population, which also raises the turnover rate among healthcare workers as they get closer to retirement. Because of the ongoing demand for trained healthcare workers to fulfill the aging population's increasing healthcare needs, these factors jointly create a driver for the U.S. healthcare staffing market.

According to the Population Reference Bureau, by 2050, the population of people aged 65 years and above will grow to 82 million in the U.S., which is around a 47% increase compared to 2022, in which there were 58 million aged people.



Restraint

High attrition rates in healthcare

Significant personnel attrition rates are present in the healthcare industry, mostly as a result of frequent turnover, burnout, and retirement. The nursing field has been particularly hard hit, with many nurses leaving due to rising workloads, emotional fatigue, and stress at work. Physicians and allied healthcare professionals are among the other healthcare jobs that are impacted by high turnover rates and manpower shortages.

According to a recent AMN Healthcare Services Inc. study of over 18,000 nurses, 30% of participants are considering quitting their jobs, a 7% rise from 2021, when the pandemic-related wave of resignations began. According to the report, only 36% of nurses want to stay in the field but may change jobs.



Opportunity

Shortage of healthcare professionals

Nurses, doctors, and other allied health workers are among the skilled healthcare professionals in short supply due to the growing demand for healthcare services. Factors including job changes, retirements, and disparities in the regional distribution of healthcare professionals are the main causes of this shortfall. Healthcare businesses are increasingly turning to healthcare staffing services to fill this staffing gap and guarantee acceptable levels of care. These organizations focus on finding and putting skilled workers in either temporary or permanent roles, which helps to bridge the gap and preserve high standards for patient care.

Recent Developments:

In September 2023, the US-based specialty locum tenens firm Sumo Medical Staffing was acquired by Acacia Group, a prominent worldwide partner in healthcare and life science delivery with services and staffing operations in the US, UK, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Acacium Group now has a significantly more fabulous presence throughout the US due to its partnership with Favorite Healthcare Staffing, one of the biggest healthcare staffing companies in the country. This expands the staffing options available to clients and solidifies the Group's position as a top partner for global healthcare delivery.

In August 2023, to assist health systems in adopting its on-demand marketplace staffing solutions, Huron, a worldwide professional services organization, will work with ShiftMed, an on-demand W-2 marketplace for healthcare professionals (HCPs). Huron and ShiftMed's partnership will assist healthcare businesses in overcoming the difficulties associated with hiring and managing qualified healthcare professionals. Through this partnership, healthcare businesses will have an opportunity to attain operational excellence, develop sustainable workforce models, and maximize staffing.

Market Key Players:

CHG Management, Inc.

Amn Healthcare

Trustaff

Aya Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.

Teamhealth

Envision Healthcare Corporation

Adecco Group

Maxim Healthcare Group

Locumtenens.Com

Market Segmentation

By Type

Travel Nurse Staffing

Per Diem Nurse Staffing

Locum Tenens Staffing Physicians Physician Assistants Nurse Practitioners Others

Allied Healthcare Staffing

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical & Clinics

Others



