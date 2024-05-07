Heritage Bank of Commerce Named One of Forbes 2024 World’s Best Banks

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK) (the "Company") announced that Heritage Bank of Commerce (the "Bank") has been named one of Forbes 2024 World’s Best Banks. Survey participants based their rankings on criteria including trust, customer service and financial advice and the resulting list recognized 403 banks worldwide. Heritage Bank of Commerce was ranked 10th out of the 68 banks recognized in the United States.



Clay Jones, President and CEO of Heritage Bank of Commerce, expressed appreciation for the recognition from Forbes, highlighting the Bank’s commitment to its clients and communities. Jones credited the Bank’s success to the exceptional dedication of its team, emphasizing their commitment to providing personalized service in every client interaction.

Forbes 2024 World’s Best Banks is based on an independent survey of more than 49,000 consumers in 33 different countries and rated on five different evaluation criteria: Trust, Terms & Conditions, Customer Services, Digital Services and Financial Advice.

Read the full article here: https://www.forbes.com/lists/worlds-best-banks/

About Heritage Bank of Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com.

Member FDIC

For additional information, contact:

Debbie Reuter

EVP, Corporate Secretary

Direct: (408) 494-4542

Debbie.Reuter@herbank.com