Accomplished Author Writes 70+ Stories Inspired By The Devastation of Famagusta, Cyprus

Charleston, SC, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivian Avraamidou Ploumbis announces her most recent release: a collection of 73 short stories directly inspired by the tragedy and destruction in her hometown in Famagusta, Cyprus.

As a child, Avraamidou Ploumbis witnessed the devastation in Varosha, once considered a “Forbidden Zone” because of the Turkish army’s involvement. As of 2020, a small portion has opened—but the area remains largely captured and destroyed.

“My short stories are inspired by photographs that either depict details of the debris that one sees in the ghost town or awaken memories of my early years. I want [readers] to see where nationalism can bring us,” said the author.

In her short stories, Avraamidou Ploumbis reveals the stark realities of conflict; especially how it affects generations of people in the most devastating ways. Haunting Voices will appeal to any sensitive, democratic, and just person who believes in brotherhood between nations. They will find resonating values and deep meaning in the stories Avraamidou Ploumbis writes.

About the Author:

Award-winning author Vivian Avraamidou Ploumbis remains a passionate fighter for the rights of the weak, individual freedom, and freedom of speech. Born in 1958, the center of Varosha was her neighborhood. Her family emigrated to Athens after the Turkish invasion in 1974. Following college, Avraamidou Ploumbis began work in a private company — which she maintains with her husband today. Literature has always been her great love. Her first novel received the National Prize award by the Republic of Cyprus. Two others were awarded by the Panhellenic Association of Writers. Most of her works were shortlisted for Cyprus’ National Prize.

