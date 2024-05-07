INCREDIBLE SHRINKING BRAIN Shows the Physical Realities Behind Depression, Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia.

Respected psychiatrist states physical brain conditions are connected to depression, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia in Palmetto Publishing’s latest book.

Charleston, SC, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuroscience has discovered a toxic brain process termed hyperapoptosis. It is strictly a physical phenomenon causing accelerated death to neurons and shrinking of brain parts, visible on brain scans i.e., of the hippocampi, responsible for memory and learning. Most neurologists, being aware neurological diseases like multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer’s disease are subjected to it, attempt to delay/inhibit the correlated brain damage with their sophisticated pharmacological skills.

Neuroscience has discovered hyperapoptosis also occurs in the major so-called “mental illnesses,” Major Depression, Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia, yet the psychiatric literature and organized psychiatry ignores hyperapoptosis, many attributing the causes of these illnesses to various psychological etiologies. Besides, many psychiatric training programs do not teach the sophisticated pharmacology needed to treat it, and many older psychiatrists have hopelessly outdated pharmacological skills. The result is people with the aforementioned so-called “mental” diseases live 15 years less, suffer more and can have years of incapacitation.

Incredible Shrinking Brain is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:Stefan Lerner, MD is a senior psychiatrist and physician with more than forty years of experience. He completed his medical internship at Roosevelt Hospital in New York, his residency in psychiatry at New York University Bellevue Medical Center, and his fellowship in cognitive behavioral therapy at the Beck Institute. Dr. Lerner was staff psychiatrist at the Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead, NJ and Associate Clinical Professor at Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. He is a member of the American Medical Association and the American Society of Clinical Pharmacology.

