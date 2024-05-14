THREEO AI Launches Insuretech Insurance Platform

Logo

AI-Driven Technology to Drive Profitability and Reduce Risk

We know the insurance industry and understand how to implement cutting edge AI solutions to bring real benefits. We can reduce expenses for processing quotes and claims management by up to 50%.” — Jason Fernandez

NEW YORK, NY, U.S., May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THREEO AI (https://threeo.ai/) has launched Insuretech specifically for the insurance industry, a leading-edge system that automates handling submissions and claims emails. The applications, which reside on the Tri Cloud™ Platform, leverage AI to provide comprehensive insights that drive revenue growth and optimize processes within insurance operations.

THREEO AI CEO Jason Fernandez said “We know the insurance industry intimately and understand how to implement cutting edge AI solutions to bring real benefits. For most companies in the space, we can reduce expenses for processing quotes and claims management by up to 50%.”

THREEO AI can implement its solutions for insurance and other industries effectively and quickly since its platform is designed to deliver accelerated development — up to 26 times faster than alternatives. Accomplished through a common data and model ontology, the THREEO Platform offers extreme reusability, full interoperability, and unmatched scalability.

About Threeo

THREEO AI provides over 20 turnkey Enterprise AI applications that meet the business-critical needs of global enterprises in manufacturing, infrastructure, insurance, financial services, travel, retail, utilities, oil, intelligence, and more. Please visit us at https://threeo.ai/.

Contact

david@threeo.ai

Phone: +1 914 330-4961