NOVARC TECHNOLOGIES LAUNCHES NEW SWR-TIPTIG TO SUPERCHARGE PRODUCTIVITY AND CHANGE HOW INDUSTRIES WELD

SWR-TIPTIG’s mechanized TIG welding system allows operators to make the highest quality welds with speeds 2-3x faster than manual TIG welding

VANCOUVER, CANADA, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarc Technologies Inc., a full-stack robotics company, specializing in the design and manufacturing of cobots and computer vision AI for automated welding applications, announced today the company has launched its Spool Welding Robot “SWR-TIPTIG”, a productivity game changer for fabrication shops and contract manufacturers. With the smallest footprint in the industry, the SWR-TIPTIG is a cobot designed specifically for pipe, pressure vessel, and roll welding applications requiring the TIG welding process.

“We are very excited to launch the first-of-its-kind SWR-TIPTIG system,” says Soroush Karimzadeh, CEO of Novarc. “The SWR-TIPTIG mechanized TIG welding system allows operators using the Gas Tungsten Arc Welding (GTAW) or Tungsten Inert Gas Welding (TIG) process to make the highest quality welds with integrity and precision, at speeds 2-3x faster than manual TIG welding. And because of the ease of use of the SWR system, SWR-TIPTIG reduces the skill level required for welding, making it accessible to a wider range of operators, allowing previously non-TIG welders able to make TIG quality welds.”

Fabrication shops typically use TIG welding when they need superior arc and weld puddle control to create clean welds when welding thin materials and exotic metals (when appearance is important) and to satisfy high quality/testing requirements. Because the heat input is often controlled by pressing on a foot pedal, similar to driving a car, TIG welding allows the operator to heat up or cool down the weld puddle, resulting in precise control.

Novarc created SWR TIPTIG because of the demand from SWR customers to perform TIG welding. Novarc’s clients were welding higher amounts of stainless steels, duplex, super duplex and inconel that required the TIG process, and being a worldwide leader in pipe welding, partnering with the worldwide leader in TIG welding - TIPTIG - was the natural progression.

Novarc’s new SWR-TIPTIG system pushes the limits of TIG welding, enhancing both speed and precision far beyond conventional standards. The SWR-TIPTIG not only significantly boosts productivity but also distinctly places welding operations above the competition in a demanding market.

A number of industries will benefit from Novarc’s new SWR-TIPTIG system: Aerospace, Food & Beverage, Mining and Minerals, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical, Power Generation, Shipbuilding, Chemical Processing, Water Treatment & Desalination will all realize both speed and precision benefits far beyond conventional standards.

One of the key benefits is that the SWR-TIPTIG can integrate almost flawlessly with the production flow and existing manufacturing processes of customers across a range of industries. The SWR is designed with a very small footprint, but a very long reach, enabling it to be a fit in almost all fabrication shops, no matter the layout or other space requirements.

In addition, Novarc’s SWR-TIPTIG system dramatically reduces human exposure to all welding hazards, positioning the operator several meters away from the welding arc and noxious welding fumes. Novarc’s automation welding technology allows the operators to work remotely from the arc, and with the use of proper ventilation, the risk of exposure to dangerous fumes can be eliminated, and radiant heat, as well as muscle fatigue, are minimized.

The enhanced speed and precision of the SWR-TIPTIG, and a 2.6 X increase in weld deposition rate, allow fabricators to increase productivity, weld quality, and consistency, with the ability to potentially recover their capital investment within six to 18 months.

About Novarc Technologies Inc.:

Novarc Technologies is a full-stack robotics company specializing in the design and manufacturing of cobots and AI-based machine vision solutions for autonomous welding. Novarc’s Spool Welding Robot (SWR) is the world’s first of its kind in pipe welding applications. As a proven pioneer in the field, Novarc’s team is dedicated to solving challenging welding automation problems that improve customers’ bottom line.

For more information, visit www.novarctech.com.

