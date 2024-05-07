Solomon Partners Expands Infrastructure, Power and Renewables Group with Hiring of Derek Bentley as Partner

NEW YORK, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solomon Partners , a leading financial advisory firm, has hired Derek Bentley as a Partner and Head of Energy Transition. He will focus on expanding the coverage the team provides across global infrastructure as well as decarbonization. Mr. Bentley will work closely with the Infrastructure, Power and Renewables Group ’s Co-Heads, Tim Bath and Jeff Pollard, and report directly to the firm’s CEO Marc Cooper.



Mr. Bentley has more than a quarter century of investment banking and principal investment experience, with extensive expertise in M&A, project finance, and corporate finance across a vast array of infrastructure types.

“Derek is a widely recognized powerhouse in the Energy Transition sector,” said Solomon Partners CEO Mr. Cooper. “We are incredibly fortunate to have him join the firm and reinforce our mission of providing exceptional advisory services from top industry experts to Solomon’s clients.”

Mr. Bentley most recently served as Managing Director and Global Head of Low Carbon Infrastructure at Nomura Greentech, where he developed the corporate business strategy and managed overall sector coverage of the low-carbon energy and infrastructure practice. Under his leadership, the team was ranked #1 in global renewable energy M&A transactions from 2018-2022, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

Mr. Bentley has advised on transactions in a broad range of industries including water and wastewater treatment, natural gas and water transportation, electric power transmission, fossil and renewable power generation, energy storage, hydrogen production, emission reduction technology, and a range of renewable fuels. He received a BA in Economics from Yale University, where he earned All-Ivy League honors as a running back.

“It’s an understatement to say that Derek is the consummate team player,” Mr. Cooper commented. “He is exactly the type of trusted advisor with an exemplary track record that we want on the Solomon squad.”

Mr. Bath added, “We are delighted to welcome Derek to the Infrastructure, Power and Renewables group to help expand our capabilities in serving clients in this vital sector.”

Commenting on his new role Mr. Bentley said, “I am excited to join a firm with such a stellar reputation that has been earned over the last 35 years and to partner with Tim and Jeff, both of whom are clear leaders in their respective areas. There is significant overlap between our sectors and areas of expertise and this role provides a unique opportunity to expand our collective capabilities to help clients in the most expansive manner through the energy transition. That powerful combination will enable us to offer truly unique perspectives to ensure our clients’ objectives are optimally met.”

He added, “Energy storage, renewable fuels and broader global industry decarbonization are among the biggest trends in the world today and I look forward to leading the charge as we further expand our advisory services in this sector.”

About Solomon Partners

Founded in 1989, Solomon Partners is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the oldest independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. Solomon Partners is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit solomonpartners.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87825a4e-33a0-4d51-8c5d-16963eebd4e7

Kalen Holliday kalen.holliday@solomonpartners.com