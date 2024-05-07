London Park Global Strategies Elevates Leadership Team with Key Appointments
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London Park Global Strategies (LPGS), a distinguished consulting firm renowned for its specialized advisory services across diverse sectors, is pleased to announce two significant additions to its esteemed leadership team.
Firstly, the firm proudly welcomes Frederic Sealey, currently holding the title of Chief Strategy Officer, who has been elected to join the senior board of London Park Global (LPG). With over 18 years of experience, Frederic Sealey brings unparalleled expertise in mergers, acquisitions, and strategic planning, reinforcing the firm's unwavering commitment to fostering transformative change and driving sustainable value creation for its esteemed clients and shareholders.
Frederic Sealey's extensive experience and deep industry connections add immense value to LPG's board, particularly in the realm of sports ownership and capital consulting, supporting endeavors in cancer and ophthalmology research (for the process of eliminating blindness), justice/political reform, including building an alliance for the relationship in America to the Middle East region on the bases of energy independence.
Additionally, the firm is thrilled to appoint Brian Winters as the Chief Operations Officer (COO) of London Park Global Strategies. With a rich background in capital markets and a proven track record in operational excellence, Brian Winters is poised to lead LPGS into its next phase of growth and success. His appointment underscores the firm's steadfast dedication to delivering top-notch services and innovative solutions to clients across the globe. Brian Winters brings remarkable expertise in equity and debt arrangement, further strengthening the firm's capabilities in these crucial areas. He has been instrumental in numerous capital and bond offerings, including those for InBev, MGM Resorts International, Saudi Aramco, and more.
At LPGS, the firm's Consulting division offers comprehensive advisory services tailored to the unique needs of companies operating in automotive, aviation, Consumer retail Brands, Entertainment media, Industrial, real estate, sports, and Technology sectors. Leveraging an extensive network of industry experts and strategic partners, LPGS provides cutting-edge solutions for even the most complex business challenges. Furthermore, LPGS stands out in the sports industry, offering unparalleled capital consulting and advisory services. With deep connections and relationships in the sports world, the firm provides invaluable support to clients seeking to navigate the intricate landscape of sports ownership and investment. Whether facilitating mergers and takeovers, arranging capital markets, or providing expert public relations and marketing support, LPGS is committed to excellence in every aspect of its operations.
As a subsidiary of London Park Global (LPG), LPGS specializes in representing both private and public entities, domestically and internationally, in mergers and takeovers, whether they are friendly or hostile. The firm's proficiency lies in deal origination, capital markets arrangement, and collaboration with family offices, hedge funds, and various investment vehicles. With the strategic guidance of Frederic Sealey and Brian Winters, LPGS is poised to advance its mission of driving transformative change and creating sustainable value for its esteemed clients and shareholders.
Corporate Announcement/Update:
Frederic Sealey, an acclaimed seasoned executive serving as a senior board member for LPG (London Park Global LLC) and currently acting as its Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) for LPGS - London Park Global Strategies (subsidiary of LPG), has demonstrated his exceptional leadership and strategic prowess through his collaboration with Athenaeum Capital, a private venture capital growth company rooted in a southeast-based family office. Previewing nearly 700 transactions per fiscal year, Athenaeum Capital focuses sharply on sectors such as hospitality, multifamily real estate, consumer brands (food, beverage, and entertainment), sports-related ventures, and technology. In today's landscape, mid stage venture growth is at an all-time high, with private equity firms projecting growth rates of as much as 10 to 12 percent per year for five years or more in 2024. This growth is significant and can vary across different firms and investment opportunities.
Under the stewardship of LPGS, Frederic Sealey and team has spearheaded the creation of a capital growth fund tailored for Athenaeum Capital, set to be launched by the third quarter of 2024. This fund, amounting to $450 million USD, was raised through contributions from various industrial family offices, reflecting a strategic approach that prioritizes a balanced risk profile over conventional institutional and pension fund investments. The newly established fund is actively evaluating new deal-originations, with a specific emphasis on growth companies generating $100 million USD or more in annual revenue sales. Recognizing the value of their collaboration with Frederic Sealey, Athenaeum Capital is now embarking on the establishment of a secondary fund estimated at a value of $1.5 billion USD. Athenaeum Capital warmly invites opportunities for both domestic and international corporate acquisitions and invites proposals to be directed to its advisor, Frederic Sealey, and his team within LPGS. For inquiries, please contact:
For more information about London Park Global Strategies and its services, please email the firm at info@londonparkglobal.com and legal@londonparkglobal.com or call 310-800-6494 (Las Angeles) 305-359-1138 (Miami) and/or 917-792-9526 (New York).
Frederic Sealey
