Public Works Board approves $21 million in broadband construction, pre-construction, and emergency grants and loans

Awards will fund 10 projects in eight counties, and connect nearly 6,000 unserved broadband locations

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Public Works Board (PWB) recently approved $21 million in critical infrastructure projects in 10 communities for broadband construction, pre-construction, and emergency funding. Taking action at its May 3, 2024 business meeting, the PWB approved $20 million to expand broadband access in unserved communities, $550,000 for two pre-construction projects, and two emergency infrastructure projects for $514,500.

These broadband projects will expand service in Island, Jefferson, Klickitat, Okanogan, and Spokane counties to an estimated 6,000 unserved end user locations, such as homes, businesses, farms, and community anchor institutions:

Jefferson Public Utility District No. 1 – $4 million in broadband construction match funding ($2.8 million loan and $1.2 million grant) for the Northeast Olympic FTTP project. The investment will assist with construction cost increases associated with a prior awards by the Washington State Broadband Office. When complete, the projects will provide approximately 377 miles of fiber for 3,222 end users located in areas of Quilcene, Sequim, Port Townsend, Port Hadlock, Chimacum, and Nordland.

– $4 million in broadband construction match funding ($2.8 million loan and $1.2 million grant) for the Northeast Olympic FTTP project. The investment will assist with construction cost increases associated with a prior awards by the Washington State Broadband Office. When complete, the projects will provide approximately 377 miles of fiber for 3,222 end users located in areas of Quilcene, Sequim, Port Townsend, Port Hadlock, Chimacum, and Nordland. Klick Networks, LLC – $800,000 in broadband construction funding ($560,000 loan and $240,000 grant) for the Trout Lake FTTH project to design and construct approximately 15 miles of fiber to expand service availability to nearly 400 end users in the Trout Lake area.

– $800,000 in broadband construction funding ($560,000 loan and $240,000 grant) for the Trout Lake FTTH project to design and construct approximately 15 miles of fiber to expand service availability to nearly 400 end users in the Trout Lake area. Okanogan County Electric Cooperative – $5 million in broadband construction funding ($3.5 million loan and $1.5 million grant) for the Okanogan County Connect Phase Two project to construct approximately 42 miles of fiber and expand service availability to 244 end users in the Methow Valley area.

– $5 million in broadband construction funding ($3.5 million loan and $1.5 million grant) for the Okanogan County Connect Phase Two project to construct approximately 42 miles of fiber and expand service availability to 244 end users in the Methow Valley area. Okanogan Public Utility District No. 1 – $3.8 million in broadband construction funding ($2.66 million loan and $1.14 million grant) for the Conconully FTTx project to expand approximately 22 miles of middle mile infrastructure from Conconully to the PUD’s existing fiber network and service availability to 367 end users.

– $3.8 million in broadband construction funding ($2.66 million loan and $1.14 million grant) for the Conconully FTTx project to expand approximately 22 miles of middle mile infrastructure from Conconully to the PUD’s existing fiber network and service availability to 367 end users. Spokane Regional Broadband Development Authority – $2 million in broadband construction funding loan for the South Spokane County Rural Towns Open Access Mid-mile Connectivity project to design and construct approximately 21 miles of fiber to 500 unserved premises in the rural Southeast Spokane County towns of Spangle, Waverly, and Fairfield.

– $2 million in broadband construction funding loan for the South Spokane County Rural Towns Open Access Mid-mile Connectivity project to design and construct approximately 21 miles of fiber to 500 unserved premises in the rural Southeast Spokane County towns of Spangle, Waverly, and Fairfield. Whidbey Telephone Company – $4,494,620 in broadband construction funding ($3,730,037 loan and $764,547 grant) for the 2024 Clinton project to design and construct approximately 44 miles of middle and last mile infrastructure, and expand service availability to nearly 1,536 end users in the Clinton area.

Both pre-construction projects are located in Snohomish County:

Cross Valley Water District – $300,000 for the Water Treatment Plant Upgrade project. This includes design work for future plant improvements associated with the clearwell, chemical disinfectant system, electrical systems, and filtration.

– $300,000 for the Water Treatment Plant Upgrade project. This includes design work for future plant improvements associated with the clearwell, chemical disinfectant system, electrical systems, and filtration. Olympic View Water & Sewer District – $250,000 for development of the Olympic View Sewer System Comprehensive Plan project, which will update the district’s comprehensive sewer system plan.

PWB emergency funding supported two projects in Chelan and Lewis counties:

Lewis County Water and Sewer District #6 – $264,500 in funding ($132,250 loan and $132,250 grant) for the Water Treatment Plant Emergency Capacity/Reliability Improvement project. This project will address community health, safety and water availability concerns after repeat freeze and thaw events during the winter. The project will repair and replace piping and equipment in Well 1 and at the water treatment plant to ensure the system is fully functional for peak water demand this summer.

– $264,500 in funding ($132,250 loan and $132,250 grant) for the Water Treatment Plant Emergency Capacity/Reliability Improvement project. This project will address community health, safety and water availability concerns after repeat freeze and thaw events during the winter. The project will repair and replace piping and equipment in Well 1 and at the water treatment plant to ensure the system is fully functional for peak water demand this summer. City of Wenatchee – $250,000 in emergency funding ($212,500 loan and $37,500 grant) for the Fifth & Emerson Emergency Storm Repair project. This project will address community health and safety concerns after a broken stormwater main caused a sinkhole, impacting pedestrian, bike and motor vehicle traffic. The project will repair more than 300 feet of stormwater main, and affected sidewalk and roadway.

“The Washington State Public Works Board is proud to offer funding for these critical emergency repairs, pre-construction and broadband infrastructure construction projects in these 10 Washington communities,” said PWB Chair Kathryn A. Gardow. “With favorable loan terms, below-market interest rates and grant availability, the PWB makes funding affordable for those communities with little or no reliable broadband service and for the infrastructure fundamental to a high quality of life for all Washingtonians.”

The PWB anticipates closing its current open construction funding cycle on June 28, 2024 with up to $148 million available to address critical local infrastructure needs. Eligible systems include: roads, streets, bridges, wastewater, drinking water stormwater, solid waste, recycling and organics. The PWB also offers funding for pre-construction and emergency construction projects on an ongoing basis until all available funds are exhausted. The PWB has approximately $2.9 million in emergency and an additional $1 million in emergency broadband funding remaining.

The Washington State Public Works Board was created by the Legislature in 1985. Since its creation, the 13 member board has provided more than $3.1 billion to over 2,000 infrastructure projects across the state. The purpose of the board is to encourage self-reliance by local governments in meeting their public works needs and to assist in the financing of critical public works projects by making loans, grants, financing guarantees, and technical assistance available to local governments for these projects. For more information on Public Works Board programs and funding opportunities, visit pwb.wa.gov.