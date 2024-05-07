Company Expansion Means 280 New Jobs in Erie County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that Worksport Ltd. will invest $6 million and expand its state-of-the-art facility in the Town of West Seneca, adding 280 new jobs to its workforce. The company, which is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange [NASDAQ: WKSP], manufactures tonneau covers and solar-powered systems for pickup trucks. Worksport moved to its new facility in 2023, but already needs to expand to accommodate a rapid increase in demand for its products. Currently it produces approximately 50 covers daily, but the addition of new manufacturing lines will allow the company to produce up to 900 covers per day.

“New York State is providing the skilled workers and critical resources small businesses need to grow and thrive,” Governor Hochul said. “Worksport started with just a handful of people and a great idea; just a few years later it will take hundreds of workers to keep up with the growing demand for its products. We are proud that Worksport is choosing to invest in New York State, fostering innovation and green technology, and taking excellent advantage of our high-quality manufacturing workforce.”

Worksport Chief Executive Steven Rossi said, “Worksport’s rate of growth has surpassed our most optimistic expectations. We thank New York State for supporting and believing in our company as we strive to create the jobs of the future, and the revolutionary truck covers that enhance the driving experience.”

Worksport developed a state-of-the-art facility at 2500 N. America Drive in 2023 to manufacture its hard shell and flexible truck bed covers and also added the unique SOLIS solar tonneau covers, which have an integrated battery system to give drivers a portable power system wherever they travel. The company quickly realized it would need to add eight more manufacturing lines in order to fill the onslaught of orders and grow its market share in the clean tech industry. The latest project at the West Seneca facility will add the high-tech machinery needed to further enhance manufacturing capabilities. The company will invest approximately $6 million in a wide range of automation tools, notably in the realm of robotics. The cutting, bending, extrusion, and milling machines will boost production speed, quality and revenue.

Worksport’s latest expansion project is expected to create 280 jobs over the next five years. ESD will provide Worksport Ltd. with up to $2.8 million in Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits in exchange for job creation commitments. Supporting clean tech efforts like this is a priority for New York State and aligns with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act goal of reducing gas emissions 40 percent by 2030.

Empire State Development Commissioner President & CEO Hope Knight said, “Western New York is a natural front door for international companies, like Worksport, looking to increase their business in the U.S. by having a strategically located production facility. Governor Hochul’s dedication to attracting small businesses by supporting forward-thinking companies will continue to strengthen the economy, foster innovation and green technology, and create high-quality jobs in Erie County and across the state.”

NYPA chairman and Western New York resident John R. Koelmel said, “Low-cost power from the Power Authority’s Niagara Power Project is one of Western New York’s greatest drivers of economic growth. Worksport’s expansion in West Seneca will stimulate the region’s economy and create the jobs of the future for New York’s talented workforce”.

State Senator Patrick M. Gallivan said, "Worksport's investment in Erie County not only creates jobs, it sends a positive message about the future of local manufacturing in a revolutionary new industry. The company's commitment to our region combined with New York's financial support will benefit residents and the local economy. I congratulate everyone involved in this exciting announcement."

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said, “Worksport’s expansion is tremendous news for Erie County, adding jobs and investing in new technology to greatly grow manufacturing capacity. Solar energy and green technology will power the future and I thank Governor Hochul for her belief in making that happen right here.”

Additional information about Worksport Ltd. can be found on their website.

