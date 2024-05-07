Azengear Partners With Decathlon for Its Carbon-Neutral Sports and Outdoor Gear

The leading UK sports gear brand expands its network across the globe by offering environmentally friendly sports and outdoor gear on Decathlon.

Washington DC, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aZengear, a leading provider of sport, health, and outdoor camping gear in the UK, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Decathlon, one of the world’s largest sporting goods retailers. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in aZengear’s expansion, making its high-quality products more accessible to customers across the globe through Decathlon’s extensive network.

All aZengear products are certified as carbon neutral. This achievement is a result of its ongoing partnership with Climate Partner, which showcases its commitment to the environment and sustainable practices. Through this initiative, aZengear aims to not only minimize its impact on the planet but also lead by example in the sporting goods industry.



aZengear

Each product sold under the aZengear brand, including popular items like compression socks, down jacket repair patches, and various health and camping gear, meets rigorous standards to balance carbon emissions with carbon offsets. Its products are meticulously designed to cater to both athletes and travelers.

Its compression socks and sleeves are engineered to enhance circulation and reduce fatigue during intense physical activities and long flights. The snug fit and stretchy material of these socks and sleeves provide substantial support by gently squeezing the leg, which helps improve blood flow and reduce swelling.

Additionally, aZengear’s flagship product, the down jacket repair patches, is highly popular for its practicality in outdoor apparel maintenance. These self-adhesive, waterproof, and tear-resistant patches are perfect for quick fixes on down jackets, sleeping bags, and ski pants while adding a stylistic element with its various colors and shapes.

For those who venture into the wild, aZengear offers a collection of small camping and survival gear. This includes 5-in-1 survival bracelets equipped with a flint fire starter, whistle, and compass, as well as emergency survival ponchos designed to shield against hypothermia.

Other handy items, such as titanium toothpicks, are also part of this essential toolkit for adventurers. Additionally, aZengear provides health gear aimed at everyday comfort and protection, such as silicone heel protectors and earplugs, which are crafted to provide both relief and protection in daily life or while traveling, enhancing overall well-being.

To browse its products, clients can go to the aZengear Amazon UK store or check out aZengear products on Decathlon UK.

For more information about the brand, visit its official website at https://azengear.com..

About aZengear

aZengear, established in 2019 and based in London, UK, under the umbrella of Artdriver Ltd, is committed to producing high-quality, affordable products designed to promote healthy, active lifestyles. With a focus on sustainability, aZengear ensures that most of its products, from protective and comfortable footwear to a wide range of outdoor gear, are carbon neutral, as certified by Climate Partner.

