Teknova Launches Proprietary Build-Tek™ Solutions Custom Configurator and Latest AAV-Tek™ Product to Further Accelerate Novel Therapy Development

First-of-its-kind custom configurator – available today – gives scientists access to high quality, customizable buffers in small volumes for use in early-stage experiments, all with exceptionally short turnaround times



Novel, multi-purpose AAV stabilizer solution increases capsid yield up to 50% while safeguarding product integrity across the AAV purification workflow

HOLLISTER, Calif., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading producer of critical reagents for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today launched the Company’s first custom product configurator, Build-TekTM Solutions, specifically created to address the need for fast turnaround, high-quality buffers for use during early-stage therapy development. Teknova also announced the availability of the latest product in their proprietary AAV-TekTM Solutions product line – the AAV-Tek AAV Stabilizer – that substantially improves recovery and protects capsid integrity across the purification workflow.

“I’m incredibly proud of our talented team and their unwavering focus on making solutions possible for our customers by addressing critical pain points during therapeutic development,” said Stephen Gunstream, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With the launch of Build-Tek Solutions, we’re now able to support research scientists with small volumes of multiple discrete buffer formulations that are made from high-quality raw materials and QC tested. Our custom configurator is easy to use, and by leveraging our modular manufacturing platform, products ship in a matter of days. Now scientists can focus on advancing science by getting reproducible, trusted results during their early-stage experiments instead of spending their time mixing buffers.”

Build-Tek Solutions is a fast turnaround, custom manufacturing platform that enables the customization of multiple, iterative buffers needed during early-stage research and design of experiments (DOE). By using an online custom configurator, scientists can order discrete buffer formulations combining a base buffer with optional salts and other additives in one-liter bottles, with no minimum order quantities. All buffers are made in an ISO 13485 certified facility using high-quality ingredients, and all raw materials and finished products are rigorously tested using USP-based quality control assays to ensure consistent quality and performance. Build-Tek makes buffers more efficiently and to higher quality standards than buffers made in the lab, enabling research scientists to eliminate a critical variable in their experiments and reduce the risk of inaccurate results and experimental failures.

Build-Tek Solutions is available online today for orders of multiple iterations of Tris and phosphate buffers, along with a variety of optional salts and additives, with more base solutions and additives coming soon. Each one-liter bottle of base solution starts at $119; additional salts or additives are $15 each. Orders of up to 20 buffer formulations will ship within two days. Customers placing larger orders should contact Teknova directly for estimated shipping dates.

“We’re also expanding our support for gene therapy developers with the latest offering in our AAV-Tek Solutions proprietary product line, the AAV-Tek AAV Stabilizer,” continued Mr. Gunstream. “This entire suite of product solutions is designed to target known pain points across the AAV workflow, and our new multi-purpose stabilizer is a powerhouse that significantly improves capsid yield – up to 50% – while protecting their functional integrity.”

Only from Teknova, the AAV-Tek AAV Stabilizer is for use during the filtration and capture steps of downstream processing and is designed to help achieve substantial recovery improvements while safeguarding the AAV product. Using a proprietary blend of poloxamer and sucrose, this multi-purpose, concentrated solution reduces turbidity and pressure during filtration, preventing aggregation, significantly increasing the recovery of functional capsids by up to 50%.

The AAV-Tek AAV Stabilizer is a 100x concentrated solution that can be directly spiked into feed stock, buffers, and solutions, providing an easy-to-use and powerful safety factor for gene therapy developers to confidently progress across the AAV purification workflow, saving time and resources. It is ready to ship in 100 mL and 500 mL formats, and can be purchased via phone, email, or online. The 100 mL size is priced at $95 and the 500 mL size is priced at $245 per bottle.

For more information about the Build-Tek Solutions Custom Configurator or to place an order, click here.

For more information about the AAV-Tek AAV Stabilizer or to purchase it online, click here.

ABOUT TEKNOVA

Teknova makes solutions possible. Since 1996, Teknova has been innovating the manufacture of critical reagents for the life sciences industry to accelerate the discovery and development of novel therapies that will help people live longer, healthier lives. We offer fully customizable solutions for every stage of the workflow, supporting industry leaders in cell and gene therapy, molecular diagnostics, and synthetic biology. Our fast turnaround of high-quality agar plates, microbial culture media, buffers and reagents, and water helps our customers scale seamlessly from RUO to GMP. Headquartered in Hollister, California, with over 200,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities, Teknova’s modular manufacturing platform was designed by our team of scientists, engineers, and quality control experts to efficiently produce the foundational ingredients for the discovery and commercialization of novel therapies.

Investor Contact

Matt Lowell

Chief Financial Officer

matt.lowell@teknova.com

+1 831-637-1100

Media Contact

Jennifer Henry

Senior Vice President, Marketing

jenn.henry@teknova.com

+1 831-313-1259