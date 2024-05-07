Gateway Group Announces Preliminary Presenting Companies for Gateway Conference in San Francisco on September 4-5, 2024

Executives from a Range of Industries to Present to 300+ Institutional Investors and Analysts

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gateway Group ("Gateway"), a leading financial communications and digital media advisory firm, today announced the preliminary list of presenting companies for its annual Gateway Conference taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco on September 4th and 5th.



Celebrating 25 years of connecting leading growth companies with global capital markets audiences, Gateway is bringing back its flagship conference in person for the first time since 2019. Over the past decade, the Gateway Conference has served as a vital platform for hundreds of companies, both public and private, across sectors such as technology, cleantech, consumer, industrial, financial services, and healthcare.

Through presentations and one-on-one meetings, senior executives from approximately 100 private and public companies will share their stories with more than 300 investors and analysts, fostering new partnerships and investment opportunities. The annual event reflects Gateway's mission of connecting leading growth-stage companies with prospective investors, analysts, partners, and other capital markets constituents.

Invitation requests can be made through the conference website or via email at conference@gateway-grp.com . The preliminary list of presenting companies is provided below and will be regularly updated on the conference website .

Preliminary Presenting Companies as of May 2, 2024 – Subject to Change

Clean Tech Industrials (cont’d) Amprius (NYSE: AMPX) Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KE) Aspen Aerogels (NYSE: ASPN) Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB) Electrovaya (NASDAQ: ELVA) VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) Renergen (JSE: REN) Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCAR) Tigo Energy (NASDAQ: TYGO) Utility Global (Private) Technology Vanderhall Motor Works (Private) Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) Airgain (NASDAQ: AIRG) Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: ZEO) Arqit (NASDAQ: ARQQ) AudioEye (NASDAQ: AEYE) Consumer Banzai International (NASDAQ: BNZI) a.k.a. Brands (NYSE: AKA) BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp./True Velocity (NASDAQ: BREZ) Collective Audience (NASDAQ: CAUD) Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ: BYRN) GCT Semiconductor (NYSE: GCTS) Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA) Lantronix (NASDAQ: LTRX) Halo Collar (Private) Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) Jet.AI (NASDAQ: JTAI) Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) KITS Eyecare (TSX: KITS) Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ: PXDT) Nature's Sunshine (NASDAQ: NATR) Quarterhill Inc. (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF) Sow Good (OTCQB: SOWG) Quisitive (TSX: QUIS) (OTCQX: QUISF) Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) Wag! (NASDAQ: PET) WidePoint (NYSE: WYY) ZSpace (Private) Financial Services/FinTech A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ: BTM) Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSS) Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FTHM) HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI) HeartCore (NASDAQ: HTCR) Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) SYLA Technologies (NASDAQ: SYT) Industrials Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ: ACNT) Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: CLB) Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK) Forum Energy (NYSE: FET)

About The Gateway Conference

Set against the backdrop of the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, the Gateway Conference offers a unique stage for both public and private companies to introduce their stories to new audiences. Celebrating 25 years of fostering impactful industry connections, this year's conference embodies Gateway's mission of connecting leading growth-stage companies with prospective investors, analysts, partners, and other capital markets constituents.

The event offers attendees an exclusive look at a diverse array of companies across sectors such as technology, cleantech, consumer, industrials, financial services, and healthcare. Through presentations and one-on-one meetings, investors and analysts will have exclusive access to senior company executives from over 100 private and public companies.

About Gateway Group

Gateway is a leading financial communications and digital media advisory firm specializing in assisting emerging growth companies for over 25 years. We work with businesses at various stages of corporate development, from private startups to public enterprises. Our team of experts offers decades of experience in all facets of corporate communications, including investor relations (IR) and public relations (PR), as well as cutting-edge digital media services such as branding & creative, web development, and social media. Gateway clients are industry leaders in technology, consumer, industrials, finance, business services, and more. To learn more about Gateway Group, our offerings, or how we can help meet your communications needs visit gateway-grp.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .