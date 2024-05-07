Virginia Credit Union Awards $150,000 in College Scholarships

30 Student Members Recognized for Academic Achievement, Community Service

Richmond, Virginia, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia Credit Union has awarded $150,000 in college scholarships to 30 student members through the Virginia Credit Union Scholarship Program. Each winner will receive $5,000.

“At VACU, we help members live more confidently, and for some members that journey includes the pursuit of a college education,” said Virginia Credit Union President/CEO Chris Shockley. “Education drives many of our most important member and community initiatives -- from our nationally recognized financial education programs to partnerships with our local schools to member engagement efforts like our scholarship program.”

Established in 1991, the program has provided more than $1.65 million in scholarships to student members. Virginia Credit Union established the scholarship program to help members working toward their first undergraduate degree. The program honors Dot Hall and Jane Watkins, former presidents of Virginia Credit Union.

Scholarships are awarded based on student applicants’ academic achievement, community service, extracurricular activities, an essay, and students’ own efforts to help cover the cost of their education. This year’s winners include 15 rising college freshmen and 15 college sophomores, juniors or seniors.

The winners are:

Rising College Freshmen

Kioni Aidoo, undecided.

Maxwell Bidou, planning to attend Hampden-Sydney College.

Mackenzie Cline, undecided.

Johnnae Davis, planning to attend Virginia Tech.

Carter Dean, planning to attend either James Madison University or Hampden-Sydney College.

Addison Dodge, planning to attend Susquehanna University.

Christian Forrest, planning to attend Randolph-Macon College or Shenandoah University.

Taylor Grubb, planning to attend Shenandoah University.

Dylan McIlwain, planning to attend the College of William & Mary.

Najmudeen Ouerhani, planning to attend Virginia Tech.

Jamal Smith, planning to attend Thiel College.

Linda Tol, undecided.

Kelly Trinh, planning to attend Columbia University.

Grace Waldrop, planning to attend East Carolina University.

Jillian Zaremba, planning to attend the College of William & Mary.

College Students

Aurora Balsamo, a junior at the University of Lynchburg.

Elena Bland, a sophomore at Virginia Tech.

Brock Boyd, a junior at Howard University.

Samantha Bragg, a sophomore at the University of Virginia.

Kara Burks, a junior at Longwood University.

Zachary Edelman, a sophomore at Old Dominion University.

Elsa Ferguson, a junior at Barnard College.

Jadyn Gabriel, a junior at the University of Virginia.

Yasmine Johnson, a senior at George Mason University.

Jordan Jones, a junior at the University of North Carolina.

Ranae Leiffer, a junior at Randolph-Macon College.

Mason Lewis, a junior at the University of Virginia.

Ahmed Mahmoud, a senior at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Christian Rucobo, a junior at Virginia Tech.

Fadzayi Sambana, a senior at George Mason University.

Scholarship applications for 2025 will be available beginning in December. Learn more about the program at vacu.org/scholarships.

