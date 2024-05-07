ChainGPT Pad launches OMNIA Protocol to enhance and secure Web3 for DeFi users via DePIN and MEV

DePIN and MEV The OMNIA Protocol launch is catalyzed by a strategic partnership with ChainGPT Pad, a launchpad, accelerator, and incubator providing mentorship, community access, and token launch infrastructure to promising Web3 startups

Dover, USA, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChainGPT, the AI-powered Web3 infrastructure providing a diverse suite of tools and services, will exclusively launch the IDO of its latest launchpad project: OMNIA Protocol, a specialized RPC (remote procedure call) provider solving a wide range of challenges in DeFi relating to decentralization, security, compliance, and user experience. Set for May 9, OMNIA Protocol’s IDO leverages the ChainGPT Pad and its incubation program to launch the $OMNIA token—supporting the wider blockchain ecosystem through a seamless interface combining decentralization, real-time pending transaction streams, liquidity aggregation, and more.







As a premier decentralized fundraising and incubation platform for Web3 projects of all types, the ChainGPT Pad has been recognized as the most popular launchpad of 2023. The incubation program promotes emerging startups strategically hand-picked by ChainGPT based on their disruptive potential, transforming their ideas into viable business solutions. The program extensively assists in product development, smart contract implementation, and user engagement. Through expert mentorship and access to an extensive network of influential partners and investors, the ChainGPT Pad’s incubation provides Web3 startups with the tools to navigate and thrive.

OMNIA Protocol lays the foundation for state-of-the-art solutions to build on top of its infrastructure by leveraging the Proposer-Builder Separation (PBS) to facilitate the private order flow of transactions. This allows OMNIA to not only guarantee front-running, or sandwich, attack protection but also opens the door for innovative business use cases leveraging good MEV (maximal extractable value), transaction bundles, and intent-based dApps to reduce transaction fees and potentially earn cash back on every DeFi trade a user executes.

Furthermore, OMNIA plans to decentralize the node measurement process on top of EigenLayer by building a special-purpose Actively Validated Service (AVS) to facilitate transparent governance over node performance and integrity checks—all while tapping into billions of dollars as part of EigenLayer’s TVL.

The OMNIA Protocol boasts several other key products geared toward fostering a more robust, secure, and decentralized blockchain environment, including:

Robust RPC infrastructure : Provides the foundation for blockchain interactions with added features for security, compliance, and more.

: Provides the foundation for blockchain interactions with added features for security, compliance, and more. Decentralized Node Incentivization : Encourages community members to run nodes to strengthen the network and ensure its decentralized nature.

: Encourages community members to run nodes to strengthen the network and ensure its decentralized nature. MEV Infrastructure Monetization: Leverages MEV strategies to capture value and redistribute it to users.

Leverages MEV strategies to capture value and redistribute it to users. Staking nodes: Offers staking opportunities for token holders to participate and earn rewards.

Additionally, the KYT suite effortlessly integrates with existing AML/KYC workflows and adheres to OFAC (U.S.), UN and EU guidelines for mitigating financial crimes and terror financing.

Untrusted entities coupled with aggregators must stake to earn a high level of trust, thus being able to provide higher levels of traffic. Each community node will stake $OMNIA to join the network with nodes committing to a specific uptime and synchronization. Token holders will also enjoy fee reductions with the more $OMNIA they hold.

ChainGPT is a pioneer in the field of blockchain AI infrastructure, offering a wide range of tools and services including a smart contract generator and auditor, advanced AI trading, an NFT generator, an AI-powered security extension, and SDK and API access for developers and organizations to integrate ChainGPT.

“OMNIA is one of our most promising projects and it was a pleasure to collaborate with them to support their mission of opening access to 40 blockchain networks,” says Ilan Rakhmanov, CEO and Founder of ChainGPT. “OMNIA has demonstrated its ability to bridge the gap between centralized providers offering strong functionality and decentralized RPCs that tend to lack advanced capabilities through resource clustering and effortlessly incorporating MEV extraction. Their IDO symbolized a unique opportunity for ChainGPT to support a project that is truly building the foundations for a better Web3, for everyone.”

‘Working closely with ChainGPT during the incubation period allowed us to accelerate the development of our truly innovative protocol,” says Cristian Lupascu, CEO of OMNIA Protocol. “Thanks to our talented team and the ChainGPT Pad providing us with a strategic partner and strong foundation for success, we will bring about unprecedented progress in blockchain accessibility, security, and democratization.”

About ChainGPT:

ChainGPT is the leading provider of AI-powered infrastructure for crypto, blockchain, and Web3. From a next-generation IDO launchpad and incubator to automated smart contract generation and auditing as well as an advanced Web3 AI chatbot to AI-powered news aggregation, an AI training assistant, cross-chain swap, and an NFT generator, ChainGPT is a sophisticated, end-to-end solution for AI Web3 infrastructure. By integrating large language models (LLM) with blockchain, the company builds advanced, accessible, and user-friendly tools for all users. Further solidifying its position at the forefront of technological innovation, ChainGPT has established strategic partnerships and received recognition from notable tech leaders such as Google, Nvidia, BNBChain, and Chainlink. ChainGPT aims to advance the use of AI within the blockchain space. For more information, visit: https://www.chaingpt.org/



About Omnia Protocol:

Founded in 2021, OMNIA Protocol is a specialized RPC provider designed by cybersecurity, cryptographers, and software engineers to address the unique challenges of DeFi. It champions decentralization, aggregation, and the redistribution of MEV (maximal extractable value) while prioritizing security and transaction optimization. OMNIA’s mission is to provide a seamless blockchain interface that combines decentralization with advanced features like real-time pending transaction streams and robust broadcasting. By strategically leveraging MEV, OMNIA empowers DeFi traders, wallets, dApps, and DEXs, to benefit from the balue generated by their transactions directly.

Ari Karp info (at) chaingpt.org