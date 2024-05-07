[2024] Vinyl Cyclohexane Market is Projected to Showcase Significant Growth by 2031

Vinyl Cyclohexane Markets

The global vinyl cyclohexane market is projected to reach $94.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global vinyl cyclohexane market was estimated at $57.4 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $94.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

The key market players analyzed in the global vinyl cyclohexane market report include BASF SE, British Petroleum, Cepsa, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Clariant Ltd, China National Petroleum Corporation, Dow Inc, DuPont,Exxon Mobil Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co., Ltd, Merck KGaA, SABIC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Toray Industries, Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

The global vinyl cyclohexane market is analyzed across purity, end-use industry, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By purity, the ≥ 98% segment held more than two-fifths of the global vinyl cyclohexane market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The other segments studied through the reports take in 95% and 97%.

By end-use industry, the chemicals segment generated the major share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global market, and is projected to dominate throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.9% by 2031. The other segments assessed through the report include building and construction and paint & coatings.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, generating nearly three-fifths of the global vinyl cyclohexane market. The same region would also garner the fastest CAGR of 5.9% by 2031. The other provinces analyzed in the report include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

