Australia Delivers School Books Across Solomon Islands

[Honiara, Solomon Islands – May 2024] – The Australian Defence Force, in collaboration with the Education Sector Support Program and the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD), completed deliveries weighing an estimated 5,000 kgs of educational resources to three provinces across the Solomon Islands. Facilitated by an Australian Defence Force C-27J Spartan aircraft, these deliveries mark a significant achievement in the ongoing efforts to enhance access to quality education in the Solomon Islands.

While in the Solomon Islands providing election support, the Australian Defence Force worked with MEHRD to efficiently distribute the textbooks to Makira, Choiseul, and Temotu provinces. The delivery of education materials, year three, four, and five student math books and teacher learning guides, illustrate the education partners’ commitment to promoting quality education in the Solomon Islands.

The textbooks were developed and printed by Cognition Education in partnership with MEHRD with funding from the Australian and New Zealand governments through the Education Sector Support Program. The program is a partnership between the Solomon Islands, Australian, and New Zealand governments, aiming to improve access to quality education for all Solomon Islands children.

A total of 92,400 mathematic books are expected to be delivered to schools this year. The mathematic books comprise of Year 3 and 4 Learner Books (2 volumes per title), Year 3, 4, and 5 teacher guides and Year 3 and 4 Copy Masters (reproducible templates). ESSP will continue to work with MEHRD to deliver the textbooks to the remaining schools.

This collaborative effort highlights the Governments of Solomon Islands, Australia, and New Zealand’s shared commitment to advancing education, ensuring a brighter future for all Solomon Islands children.

The Solomon Islands Education Sector Support Program (ESSP) provides the strategic direction and implementation arrangements for the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT), and the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) combined investment to support the Solomon Islands Government to implement its Education Strategic Framework (ESF) 2016-2030 and the National Education Action Plan 2022-2026.

The Australian Defence Force worked with the MEHRD -Education Resource Unit to unload the shipment of textbooks.