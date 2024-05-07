Sandstone Care Expands Teen and Young Adult Mental Health and Substance Use Outpatient Care to Richmond, Virginia
Teens and Young Adults In Richmond, Virginia Have Much-Needed New Options For Mental Health Care
We are excited to bring our expertise and compassionate care to Richmond. Our goal is to provide comprehensive, evidence-based treatment options that empower lasting recovery.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandstone Care, a trusted provider of behavioral health services, is pleased to announce its outpatient rehab facility in Richmond, Virginia. This new facility will offer comprehensive care to teens, young adults, and their families, addressing mental health, substance use, and addiction challenges.
At Sandstone Care’s Richmond location, clients can access age-specific programs built with their needs at the center of their care. The facility offers Partial Hospitalization Programming (PHP) for young adults and Intensive Outpatient Treatment (IOP) for both teens and young adults.
Under the leadership of MarQuitia Glass, LPC, Sandstone’s clinicians develop completely individualized treatment plans based on evidence-based therapeutic techniques, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT). These therapies are delivered in small group settings, so every client gets the focused care they need to heal.
In addition to treatment programs, Sandstone Care's Virginia facilities provide crucial academic and vocational support to help clients succeed academically and professionally. The center also facilitates multi-family groups to foster better communication and support among family members.
Meeting Mental Health Needs in Richmond
The Richmond area is in the heart of Virginia’s unmet mental health crisis. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 1 in 3 Virginians report having symptoms of anxiety and depression, most of whom have been unable to receive the counseling or therapy they need. Sandstone Care’s services aim to address these significant gaps in care, offering mental health support for conditions such as:
- Depression: A mood disorder causing persistent sadness and loss of interest in daily activities.
- Anxiety: Involves excessive worry and fear, often leading to panic attacks and disruption in daily functioning.
- Bipolar Disorder: Features extreme mood swings from highs (mania) to lows (depression), affecting sleep and behavior.
- Trauma and PTSD: Develops after experiencing or witnessing a traumatic event, leading to severe stress and fear.
- Attention Disorders: Includes conditions like ADHD, characterized by inattention and hyperactive behavior that disrupt daily life.
- Borderline Personality Disorder: Entails emotional instability, impulsive actions, and intense, often unstable relationships.
Addressing Substance Use Challenges in the Community
Substance use disorders (SUD) has seen a dramatic increase in Virginia, doubling for both teens and adults in under a year, according to state data. Sandstone Care responds to this growing crisis by providing specialized substance use treatment options for:
- Marijuana Treatment: Addressing dependency issues and self-medication with marijuana.
- Alcohol Treatment: Supporting those dealing with binge drinking and heavy alcohol use.
- Opioid Treatment: Assisting individuals misusing opioids or heroin.
- Stimulant Treatment: Addressing misuse of stimulants like cocaine or prescription stimulants.
For those interested in learning more about the Richmond center, Sandstone Care offers 24/7 support at (888) 611-4251. The center is also in-network with most major insurances, with instant online insurance verification to get Richmond citizens into treatment as quickly as possible.
