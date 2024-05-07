Job Announcement: Deputy Clerk of Court

Candidates selected for an interview will be required to take typing and grammar tests.

If you would enjoy reviewing documents to determine conformity to court procedures and rules and are obsessed with details and accuracy, this opportunity may be right for you.

The Ideal Candidate:

Thrives in a highly structured, deadline-oriented and fast-paced environment.

Enjoys applying many procedures and rules.

Pays strong attention to detail ensuring accuracy of work.

Gives excellent customer service.

Easily adapts to changes.

Shows initiative and dependability.

The Ideal Candidate Minimum Qualifications:

High school diploma



Two years of experience and training within the district court, a law office or related legal setting.

Major Responsibilities & Essential Functions

Title of Immediate Supervisor: Clerk of Court I or II or Deputy Clerk of District Court III

Accountable For (Job Titles): None

FLSA Status: Non-Exempt

The Deputy Clerk of District Court is responsible for performing and assisting other court personnel in duties associated with case management activities of criminal, civil, traffic, or other cases before the district court from initial filing to final disposition, and for assisting other court personnel in completing these duties.

Performs court operations involved in the scheduling, handling and preparing of court calendars in accordance with the directives of the Clerk of Court.

Receives and reviews incoming documents to determine conformity to court procedures, laws and rules. Routes documents to proper offices and persons.

Ensures that cases are assigned to judicial officers in accordance with the district's caseflow plan. Provides proper notice to parties of case numbers and judge assignments.

Records incoming documents, case proceedings and dispositions into the Court's case management system. Processes court orders, notices and reports in accordance with business practices and established procedures.

Receives and records all fees, fines, bonds, restitution or other receipts submitted to the Clerk of Courts Office. Generates checks, balances tills, prepares deposits and assists with month-end financial activities.

Receives, answers and routes telephone calls to appropriate parties. Provides assistance to the public in their requests for information that do not involve legal advice, confidentiality or right-to-know laws.

Implements court procedures and rules and clerks hearings, as directed by the Clerk of Court. Organizes cases daily for each judge attending court, and coordinates the court session with the judge, court security, attorneys and parties to ensure it is managed and completed efficiently and effectively. Relates court documents to hearings and relates events to each other.

Searches criminal, civil, traffic and judgment records.

Participates in the management of the District Court jury program.

Ensures quality of court records by reviewing files and monitoring various reports so that the Court's records are maintained accurately and timely.

Performs other duties of a comparable level or type.

Minimum Qualifications & Certification or Licensing Requirements

Requires a high school diploma and two years of experience and training within the district court, a law office or related legal setting.

Knowledge, Skill, & Physical Requirements

Knowledge Requirements:

Knowledge of general office procedures.

Knowledge of grammar.

Knowledge and understanding of legal terminology, court documents, court routines and operations.

Knowledge of office etiquette.

Knowledge of general laws, rules, policies and procedures pertaining to the court.



Skill Requirements: