Western Cape Government provide update on rescue efforts at collapsed George building site 7 May 2024

Premier and provincial and municipal governments provide update on rescue efforts at collapsed George building site 7 May 2024

Premier Alan Winde, Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell; Executive Mayor of George Municipality Leon van Wyk and Municipal Manager Dr Michele Gratz; and Colin Deiner, Head of the Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) today gave an update on the work undertaken by the Western Cape Government (WCG) and various stakeholders to rescue the individuals trapped under the collapsed building in George.

75 construction workers were present on the site at the time of the collapse which occurred at 14:09 on Monday 6 May at 75 Victoria Street, George.

Premier Alan Winde said, “I want to express my most sincere condolences to the families and colleagues of the victims of the building collapse tragedy in George. My thoughts are with them during this exceptionally difficult time. Our priority right now is saving lives.”

He added, “Everything possible is being done to expedite this very delicate operation. I also want to thank all emergency personnel who are involved in this difficult operation. Your bravery and commitment are commendable and appreciated.” 111 emergency personnel are currently involved in this operation, aided by several volunteers and civil society groups.

“We will continue to do everything we can to support the ongoing search and rescue and recovery operation underway. Thank you to the residents of George and the province for all the offers of support that are flooding in. I urge the public to allow authorities the time and space to carry out the operation. All available resources have been deployed, with assistance provided by numerous municipalities and role players. Further resources will be made available if and when they are required,” said the Premier.

Disaster Management updates

As soon as the Western Cape Government was informed of the disaster yesterday, the Provincial Disaster Management Centre mobilised resources and staff from across the province and municipalities to get support to the site overnight. Crews and teams from municipalities have been working tirelessly to rescue those trapped as quickly as possible. Teams from the City of Cape Town, Breedevallei tech rescue, SARZA and the South African Police Services rushed to the site.

As of 11:00 this morning, a total of six (6) patients have been declared deceased.

Twenty-seven (27) patients have been removed with 48 persons being searched for.

Three teams of rescue personnel are currently working on three different areas within the site of the collapsed building. Around 111 emergency personnel are on site, and it is estimated that the entire operation will take 4-5 days to complete.

Support mobilised by the Western Cape Government thus far

Health

Doctors, Specialised Rescue Technicians (15 from George and 17 from Cape Town), Forensic Pathology Services, 6 Specialized Rescue Vehicles and a special counselling unit was set up at the District Office to support and manage emergency responses.

Social Services

Psychosocial support services for the families and colleagues of the individuals impacted by the building collapse have been arranged.

Infrastructure

• Arrangements were made to escort and clear emergency vehicles and heavy lifting crane equipment from Cape Town to George.

• Arrangements were made for the use of 3 movable flood lights.

• An engineer was sent on Monday to the site with more structural engineers on standby.

• The provincial government’s yellow fleet has been mobilised. (These are vehicles used in road maintenance and construction. The fleet consists of a number of vehicles which range from bulldozers and TLBs (Tractor-Loader-Backhoe), to water tankers and excavators as well as flat beds. Depending on the need, the applicable unit will be made available.)

• The Roads and General Infrastructure staff are on standby in George.

Mobility

The department arranged for roadblock lighting from three traffic centres, and are in the Disaster Management Centre to assist with coordination and deployment of officers where needed.

Agriculture

The department will be donating dairy products from the Outeniqua Research Farm worth R100 000, 20% of their monthly output, to the teams working on the rescue efforts.

Education

The Western Cape Education Department has its psychologists and social workers on standby for any support needed by schools. Principals and Circuit Managers have been alerted.



The WCED Eden and Central Karoo district office in York Street is being used as a trauma debriefing centre. (Two buildings down from the collapsed site).

The names of learners that have family involved will be identified, and once the WCED has the names the relevant additional support will be provided.

The District Director has been in contact with the Mayor of George Municipality and is providing support where needed.

Community Safety

Security support will be sent to George to support provincial staff as well as to assist with staff control.

Donations for the rescue efforts from members of the public

If you wish to provide drinking water, Lucozade, wine gums, or any food for the emergency services officials while they are on-site – please deliver to the tent site via Ivy Street at 79 Victoria St, Delplan Consulting which is being manned by Gift of the Givers and Herman Pienaar of LoveGeorge.

For enquiries to donate, please contact: Gift of the Givers: Mario Ferreira (082 490 2752) and Herman Pienaar (082 829 6428)

Safety equipment including safety goggles, headlamps and construction gloves are needed. If anyone can assist please deliver to GRDM Fire Station, Pearl Road, Tamsui Industria.

An appeal to the media

Families, colleagues and loved ones of those individuals on site yesterday are grieving and deeply distressed. Please respect their privacy and dignity.

