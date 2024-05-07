MEC Reagen Allen on improving safety in Breede Valley and Langeberg areas

30 peace officers to contribute to improving safety in the Breede Valley and Langeberg areas

The Breede Valley and Langeberg municipal areas are now in a stronger position to combat crime after 30 Peace Officers (PO’s) graduated in Robertson yesterday from the PO-programme. Of these, 11 are allocated to Breede Valley and 19 to Langeberg.

The POs are deployed as follow:

Breede Valley: Worcester (8) and De Doorns (3)

Langeberg: Montagu (12), Robertson (4), Ashton (2) and Bonnievale (1)

This PO-programme forms part of the Western Cape Safety Plan (WCSP), which prioritises the strengthening of Municipal Law Enforcement capacity across the province, particularly to enhance urban/rural safety and combat crime within communities. More than R 2,1 million is being invested in this programme, with a further R 1,28 million planned investment between now and 5 May 2025.

The officers were trained from 18 March to 02 May 2024 in Robertson and Worcester. Venues were provided by the Langeberg and Breede Valley municipalities. The training provided individuals with the capability to demonstrate and understand the role and function of a Peace Officer and Traffic Warden. The following criteria was covered:

• Law Enforcement and the Constitution;

• The Constitution of South Africa 108 of 1995;

• Principles of criminal law and rules of interpretation of law;

• Outline of the law of criminal procedure;

• Legislation and the national road traffic act pertaining to traffic wardens;

• Schedule 1 and 3 offences;

• Law of Evidence and Criminal courts;

• Practical: 56 & 341 administrative notices and

• Adherence to professional conduct and organisational ethics.

Along with the Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority (SASSETA) Certificate, graduates also received a 12-month Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) contract/internship within the respective municipality.

I am proud of these young men and women and congratulate them on this achievement. I wish them well as they embark on contributing to making their communities safer. It is particularly pleasing to note that this group consists of 18 women and 12 men. This is part of the Western Cape Government’s (WCG) plan to upskill and empower our residents, so that as further job opportunities come their way, they are able to immediately take them up.

The residents of the Langeberg and Breede Valley municipal areas have a responsibility now to support the efforts of our PO’s. This will go a long way in assisting with and expanding safety efforts across the area, district and province. As the WCG, we will continue with these initiatives, as our aim is to ensure the Western Cape becomes a province where residents can live without fear and in dignity.



