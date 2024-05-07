McConalogue announces decision to ban the use of remotely-controlled electronic shock collars on dogs and cats

“While I believe these devices should not be used on dogs or cats for welfare reasons, I have listened carefully to those who have raised their concerns about a ban. I recognise that some of the small number of dog owners, who currently use these shock collars, expressed worry about controlling their dogs if they stop using them. For that reason, I intend to permit those who currently use shock collars on their dogs to continue to do so, but only for those dogs. My officials will set up a process through which the owner can register the dog’s identity with my Department, exempting that dog from the new rules. The ban will then protect puppies and dogs who have not previously had shock collars used on them. In this way, I am balancing the positive animal welfare benefits to dogs and the strong public support for a ban against recognising the worries of the small number of owners who believe they need to continue to use them on their dogs.”