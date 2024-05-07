Gordian Announces Construction Cost Trend Analysis Dashboard Powered by RSMeans Data

Data Insights – Cost Trends, an intuitive interface that provides a comprehensive view into historical construction cost trends, is available from Gordian

Greenville, SC, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, announced today the availability of Data Insights – Cost Trends. This cutting-edge, cloud-native dashboard, powered by Gordian’s RSMeans™ Data, offers users an intuitive interface that provides a comprehensive view into historical construction cost trends, turning data into actionable intelligence. Data Insights – Cost Trends empowers decision-makers to anticipate cost changes, adjust budgets and make informed decisions when planning and prioritizing construction projects.

“Budgeting and cost estimating has become extremely challenging with the constant change and complexity of construction costs,” says Chris Gaudreau, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer at Gordian. "In response to our customers' desire for timely insights into cost trends, we've developed this dashboard to empower informed decision-making for project planning."

Developed by Gordian’s product team, the Data Insights – Cost Trends tool aggregates industry-leading RSMeans Data, offering a decade's worth of insights across various dimensions in a single dashboard. Key capabilities include:

Granular Cost Breakdown: Access location-specific trends in over 970 North American markets, with detailed insights into labor, materials, equipment and task divisions.

Cost Trend Analysis: Identify historical cost patterns to adjust estimates and align budgets with current market conditions.

Comparative Analysis: Base decisions against a comprehensive, independent dataset of historical and current costs, ensuring objectivity and reliability.

Data Visualization: Enable users of all technical backgrounds to engage with market intelligence, fostering proactive budget and project planning.

Added Context: Gain a comprehensive understanding of market and cost trends with a holistic multi-faceted analytical view.

Gordian’s Data Insights – Cost Trends is offered as a SaaS solution, available through an annual subscription on the Gordian Cloud Platform. This platform not only connects essential workflows but accelerates data-driven decision-making and provides customers access to software tools and services to better budget and execute projects. Discounts are available for bundles with RSMeans Data Online subscriptions or upgrades, as well as for purchases of multiple seats.

For over eight decades, RSMeans Data has been the gold standard in construction cost data for material, equipment and labor. A diverse range of professionals, from architects, engineers, estimators, contractors to facility owners, depend on this data for accurate cost estimation of both new and renovation projects.

To learn more about how Data Insights – Cost Trends transforms the planning and budgeting processes, visit https://www.rsmeans.com/data-insights-cost-trends.

About Gordian

Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leading provider of Building Intelligence™ Solutions, delivering unrivaled insights, robust technology and comprehensive expertise that fuel customers’ success during every phase of the building lifecycle. Gordian created Job Order Contracting (JOC) and the industry standard RSMeans™ Data. Gordian empowers organizations to optimize capital investments, improve project performance and minimize long-term operating expenses.

