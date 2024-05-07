DigiCert Named Winner of the Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2024

DigiCert wins the Next Gen Certificate Lifecycle Management Category in the 12th annual Global InfoSec Awards at RSA

Lehi, Utah, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a leading global provider of digital trust, today announced its Trust Lifecycle Manager solution has been awarded the Global InfoSec Award in the Next Gen Certificate Lifecycle Management category. The awards are presented by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), a leading information security magazine, and winners were selected by CISSP, FMDHS and CEH-certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company and product.

Amidst the increasing complexity of PKI lifecycle management, IT teams are encountering greater risks and internal pressure for enhanced agility. However, many legacy enterprise certificate management tools lack an agnostic certificate management strategy, leading to deeper PKI siloes and increased risk of outages. To tackle these challenges effectively, enterprise PKI solutions need to provide a comprehensive certificate management solution that ensures visibility across all public and internal certificates, regardless of the issuing authority.

DigiCert® Trust Lifecycle Manager goes beyond being a mere certificate lifecycle management tool. It presents businesses with the opportunity to collapse public and internal digital certificate issuance, certificate lifecycle management, workflow automation, and ecosystem integrations into a single platform. By breaking down PKI silos, it offers a unified view across an organization's public and private trust resources. This solution provides complete control at every phase, including discovery, issuance, management, notification, automation, and integration.

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. DigiCert is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Global Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

“We are pleased to be named a Global InfoSec Award winner for DigiCert Trust Lifecycle Manager,” said Deepika Chauhan, Chief Product Officer, DigiCert. “In today's enterprise landscape, where organizations oversee thousands of certificates, it's crucial to implement a comprehensive IT solution that automates certificate management. This proactive approach helps prevent outages, mitigate risks, and ensure policy compliance across the board."

For more information on DigiCert Trust Lifecycle Manager please visit: https://www.digicert.com/trust-lifecycle-manager.

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a leading global provider of digital trust, enabling individuals and businesses to engage online with the confidence that their footprint in the digital world is secure. DigiCert® ONE, the platform for digital trust, provides organizations with centralized visibility and control over a broad range of public and private trust needs, securing websites, enterprise access and communication, software, identity, content and devices. DigiCert pairs its award-winning software with its industry leadership in standards, support and operations, and is the digital trust provider of choice for leading companies around the world. For more information, visit www.digicert.com or follow on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/digicert-inc-/



About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Christina Knittel
DigiCert
775-209-2461
christina.knittel@digicert.com