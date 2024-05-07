Circle Logistics’ Cross-Border Service Includes US and Mexico Expedited and Air Shipments

- Circle Logistics moves twice the Mexico volume in 2024 compared to 2023 and anticipates 100% increase over the next 10 years -

FORT WAYNE, Ind., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics (Circle), a leading player in the logistics and transportation industry, officially announced its cross-border freight service between the U.S. and Mexico, which includes expedited and air shipments. Circle is currently moving twice the Mexico volume compared to 2023, and anticipates 100% increase over the next 10 years.



“We are hauling 50 loads a day cross-border and we have an operations team - like our own customs clearing house or customs brokerage - that clears shipments every day from Mexico,” said Eric Fortmeyer, CEO of Circle Logistics. “The ability to clear customs fast and deliver on-time is a huge competitive advantage we offer shippers.”

Providing safe routes for cross-border drivers is also a huge priority for Circle, especially since cargo theft increased by more than 50% year-over-year from 2022 to 2023. Part of Circle’s no-fail, human touch service includes a 24/7 operations team that assists shippers and carriers - even on holidays - to ensure shipper-carrier relationships remain positive and shipments arrive on time and intact. Circle also leverages tracking solutions to ensure loads are constantly monitored and drivers are safely transporting goods.

The privately owned asset-based 3PL expanded its operations into Panama about three years ago and the company now employs 100 Spanish-speaking team members who are nurturing relationships daily, from sales to operations.

“Many large U.S.-based companies have moved their operations to Mexico, so it’s necessary to develop priority dedicated lanes, processes and trusted relationships for cross-border transportation of goods back and forth between the countries,” said Derek Holst, Senior Vice President, Circle Logistics. “Based on our experience over the last few years, we’ve witnessed nearshoring benefits that include decreased costs, emissions, risks and supply chain disruptions.”

The Circle team’s cross-border services are helping manufacturers move their goods closer to customers for faster shipping. Due to years of nearshoring successes, the Circle team anticipates growth, especially with quality goods being shipped from Mexico back to the U.S.

To learn more about Circle Logistics’ cross-border solutions, visit www.circledelivers.com .