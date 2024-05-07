FibroBiologics to Present at the BIO International Convention 2024

HOUSTON, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 150+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Pete O’Heeron, will present a corporate update on recent business and clinical developments at the 2024 BIO International Convention, June 3-6, 2024, in San Diego, California. The presentation will occur on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 11:45 a.m. PDT in Theater 3.

"Since presenting at the BIO International Convention last year, FibroBiologics has made tremendous progress as a company. This will be the first year we present at the conference as a public company after a successful direct listing in January," said Pete O’Heeron. "We are thrilled to showcase our latest advancements and the potential of our fibroblast-based therapies in multiple indications. This is a pivotal time for us, and we eagerly anticipate discussing our innovative approaches, discoveries and proprietary cell therapies with our peers forging new collaborations and pathways in biotech.”

To schedule a meeting at the BIO International Convention with FibroBiologics, please submit a meeting request through the BIO One-on-One Partnering™ platform. For more information, please visit FibroBiologics' website or email FibroBiologics at info@fibrobiologics.com.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a cell therapy and regenerative medicine company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 150+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

General Inquiries:

info@fibrobiologics.com

Investor Relations:

Nic Johnson

Russo Partners

212-845-4242

fibrobiologicsIR@russopr.com