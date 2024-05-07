Submit Release
Information session on Call for Proposals "EU 4 AMA: leveraging European expertise for medicines regulation in Africa", Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 22 May 2024, 10:00 (CEST) to 22 May 2024, 11:00 (CEST)

An information session on EMA's call for proposals "EU 4 AMA: leveraging European expertise for medicines regulation in Africa" to support regulatory systems strengthening in sub-Saharan Africa at the national and regional levels. This event is tailored specifically for EMRN member states potentially looking to contribute to this initiative.

