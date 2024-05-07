Critter Control, the Nation’s Largest Nuisance Wildlife Removal Company, Announces the Opening of its Newest Franchise Location in Brunswick, Georgia

The opening of the Brunswick franchise will service the Golden Isles region, assisting locals with the removal of bats, raccoons, armadillos and many more wildlife species from area homes, yards and gardens

BRUNSWICK, Ga., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critter Control , an industry leader in the humane removal of nuisance wildlife, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest franchise location in Brunswick, Georgia today. Co-owned and operated by Forester and Angela Scarboro, the new location will serve the Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Echols, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce, Ware and Wayne Counties, with the ability to focus their wildlife removal efforts on the residents of the Golden Isles , including St. Simons Island, Little St. Simons Island, Sea Island and Jekyll Island.



The Golden Isles are lush with natural habitats, which are currently being disrupted by expanding real estate development. This often displaces many native animal species, such as rats, bats, armadillos, squirrels and raccoons, causing them to venture out into residential areas, in search of new places to live inside and around area homes. The presence of these critters often leads to unwanted and sometimes dangerous encounters between them and local residents. Critter Control of Brunswick will play a key role in keeping local homeowners and their families safe, while also maintaining the health and wellbeing of the area’s natural, wayward wildlife.

“I’ve loved this area all my life and can’t wait to start helping out with its ongoing wildlife issues,“ said Forester Scarboro, Co-Owner and Operator of Critter Control of Brunswick. “Anyone who’s unsure of how to handle a wildlife problem should give us a call. We’re a one-stop shop for all home animal removal needs: trapping, exclusion and cleanup too. Our goal is to keep both local residents and critters safe, happy and out of harm’s way.”

Established in 1983, Critter Control is a nuisance wildlife removal service that prioritizes the humane removal of animals from homes and yards. With the launch of each new franchise comes an intensive, hands-on training session to ensure the success of every new franchise operator. The training sessions are held at Critter Control’s Atlanta headquarters, with simulated environments that prepare teams for any wildlife scenario. The company’s attention to safety, ongoing education and training allows its franchise owners to operate to the utmost success and confidence.

“People living in the Golden Isles are no strangers to uncomfortable encounters with local wildlife,” said Joe Felegi, General Manager of Critter Control. “Thankfully, Forester previously lived in the area, and has visited his family there many times with Angela, so they’re intimately familiar with the geography, breadth and behavior of the area’s diverse wildlife, most common critters to look out for and so much more. I’m very excited to see them do outstanding work for the community, which faces a great many wildlife challenges all throughout the year.”

Critter Control of Brunswick will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00am – 5:00pm, Saturdays from 8:00am – 12:00pm and will be closed on Sundays. The franchise is currently offering $55 off any initial pest control treatment or wildlife trapping service, as well as $100 off any exclusion services. Residents in need of wildlife removal assistance can contact the new Critter Control location at (912) 771-8784 or https://www.crittercontrol.com/office-finder/georgia/critter-control-of-brunswick .

Founded in 1983, Critter Control is an industry leader in the removal of rodents, raccoons, bats, birds and other nuisance wildlife. The Atlanta-based company operates franchises and corporate-owned locations in more than 100 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. Learn more about Critter Control at www.crittercontrol.com .

