[Single-day hotel occupancy rate peaks at 95% over Labor Day holiday] Total visitor arrivals exceed 600,000 with 23.2% year-on-year surge in average daily volume

MACAU, May 7 - Spanning five days (1 – 5 May 2024), the 1st May Labor Day holiday has come to an end in the Mainland. Preliminary statistics show that Macao recorded about 605,000 visitor arrivals in total. The average daily volume of visitors increased year-on-year by 23.2% compared with the Labor Day holiday of last year (2023). The average hotel occupancy rate topped about 89.2%.

Average daily visitor arrivals reach 120,000 over Labor Day holiday

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is actively mapping and rolling out destination promotions including initiatives targeting major festive holidays. A diverse marketing campaign is conducted online and offline to highlight the diverse offerings in “tourism +” while various special offers are launched to tap into a wider range of visitor markets. Tourist attractions abounded with visitors in various districts across Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane during the Labor Day holiday.

Preliminary statistics indicate that Macao welcomed around 605,000 visitors over the five-day Labor Day holiday. Average daily visitor arrivals reached 121,000. The single-day volume of visitors peaked at 154,000 on 3 May, the highest record over this Labor Day holiday. The average daily volume of visitors grew by 23.2% compared with the Labor Day holiday of last year (2023).

In terms of geographic origin of visitors, there were 487,000 Mainland visitors, 78,000 Hong Kong visitors, 8,000 visitors from Taiwan Region and 32,000 international visitors.

Highest single-day hotel occupancy rate reaches 95%

Industry figures revealed that hotel establishments in Macao registered an average occupancy rate of 89.2% during the Labor Day holiday, a year-on-year increase of 4.5 percentage points. The average hotel occupancy rate hit the highest record of 95.1% on 2 May.

Macao Grand Prix Museum engages more visitors on Labor Day holiday

Macao Grand Prix Museum welcomed 4,087 visitors cumulatively between 1 and 5 May, a year-on-year rise of 40% compared with the Labor Day holiday in 2023.

Step up patrols on festive holidays

Between 20 April and 5 May, MGTO conducted seven joint inspections with the interdepartmental work force including Macao Customs Service, Consumer Council and Economic and Technological Development Bureau. No irregularities were discovered. MGTO also carried out 230 inspections at ports of entry, tourist attractions, hotel establishments and other supervised establishments without discovery of irregularities.

MGTO also partnered with the police force to combat illegal accommodation. From 20 April to 5 May, they sealed one apartment allegedly operated as illegal accommodation.

The Office released promotional information at ports of entry, produced the promotional leaflets “Safe Trip in Macao” and disseminated related information to visitors through the assistance of businesses and travel agencies, reminding visitors about concerns in tour group participation.

MGTO’s Tourist Information counters tended to visitors’ enquiries, while MGTO's tourism hotline (853) 2833 3000 maintained its 24-hour operator service as usual. During the Labor Day holiday, MGTO received 13 complaints by visitors, mainly about transportation, concert tickets, dining service, hotel reservation, tourist attractions and service attitude, as well as two complaints regarding alleged operation of illegal accommodation.