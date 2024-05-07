Xi Jinping Attends the Closing Ceremony of the Sixth Meeting...

On the afternoon of May 6, 2024 local time, President Xi Jinping attended the closing ceremony of the sixth meeting of the China-France Business Council with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, and delivered important remarks entitled "Building on Past Achievements to Jointly Usher in a New Era in China-France Cooperation." The two heads of state posed for a group photo with representatives of Chinese and French entrepreneurs, and then proceeded together into the theater auditorium.

Amidst warm applause, Xi Jinping delivered important remarks.

Xi Jinping pointed out that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of China-France diplomatic relations. Sixty years complete one cycle in the traditional Chinese calendar, bridging the past and the future. For 60 years, China and France have remained devoted friends of each other. The two countries have always committed to the principles of independence, mutual understanding, strategic vision, and win-win cooperation. It shows how countries with different cultures, systems and development levels can help each other succeed and make progress together. For 60 years, China and France have remained win-win partners of each other. China is the largest trading partner of France outside the EU. Their economies are now closely intertwined and highly symbiotic.

Xi Jinping stressed that China is a typical Eastern civilization, and France showcases the Western. The two countries do not have geopolitical conflicts, and they do not have clashes of fundamental interests. What they do have in common is they both think independently, both are fascinated by their splendid cultures, and they are engaged in result-oriented cooperation based on many shared interests. There is no reason for failures in bringing out the best in China-France relations. The two countries have now reached a new crossroads in the development of mankind and face global changes unseen in a century. Against this backdrop, China is ready to enhance all-round exchanges and cooperation with France, bring the China-France relationship to a new stage and make it even more productive.

Looking to the future, China will work with France to enrich the economic and trade dimensions of the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership. China always views France as a priority and trustworthy partner of cooperation. China is committed to expanding its business relations with France in both width and depth by opening up new areas, creating new models and fostering new growth areas. China will continue to make full use of the "French farm to Chinese dining table" whole-chain rapid coordination mechanism, and bring more cheese, ham, wine and other quality agricultural products from France to the dining tables of Chinese families. China has decided to extend visa exemption entry for citizens from 12 countries including France on short-term visits to China until the end of 2025.

Looking to the future, China will work with France to deepen China-Europe mutually beneficial cooperation. China and Europe are two major forces in building a multipolar world, two big markets that promote globalization, and two great civilizations that advocate cultural diversity. The two sides should always define China-Europe relations as a comprehensive strategic partnership, continue to enhance political mutual trust, and jointly oppose attempts to turn business relations into political, ideological or security issues. China hopes that Europe will work together with China to increase understanding through dialogue, resolve differences through cooperation, and defuse risks with enhanced mutual trust. They should turn China and Europe into each other's key partners for business cooperation, priority partners for cooperation in science and technology, and trustworthy partners for cooperation in industrial and supply chains. China will, on its own initiative, further open up the service sector including telecommunication and medical services, and open its market wider to create more opportunities for companies of France, Europe and beyond.

Looking to the future, China is ready to join hands with France to tackle global challenges. The world today is facing growing peace deficit, development deficit, security deficit and governance deficit. Both China and France are independent major countries and permanent members of the U.N. Security Council. This means the two countries need to shoulder their responsibilities and missions to enhance stability in China-France relations to address uncertainties of the world. They need to step up coordination in the U.N., and practice true multilateralism, so as to build an equal and orderly multipolar world and promote a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

Xi Jinping stressed that China is currently pursuing high-standard opening up to advance in-depth reform and high-quality development. China is moving faster to promote new quality productive forces. China is considering and taking major steps to further deepen reform across the board, steadily expand institutional opening up, further expand market access, and shorten the negative list for foreign investment. All this will create an even bigger market and present more opportunities for win-win cooperation for France and other countries. China welcomes French companies to play an active part in the Chinese modernization process and benefit from China's development opportunities.

Xi Jinping pointed out that in more than two months, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will open in France. The Olympic Games is a symbol of solidarity, friendship and mutual learning between civilizations. Xi Jinping said, "Let us stay committed to the goal set by our two countries when our diplomatic ties were forged, boost our traditional friendship, and practice the Olympic motto of 'Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together.' Let us join hands to open up a new era of China-France cooperation and write a new chapter in building a community with a shared future for mankind."

More than 200 representatives from Chinese and French governments, enterprises and other sectors attended the closing ceremony.

Cai Qi and Wang Yi were present at the above event.