Bringing primary healthcare closer to communities, Bong Go lauds Super Health Center groundbreaking in Kalawit, Zamboanga del Norte

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team attended the groundbreaking of the Super Health Center in Kalawit, Zamboanga del Norte, on Friday, May 3.

Congressman Ian Amatong, Mayor Salvador "Jun" Antojado Jr., Vice Mayor Merly Masugbo, and Sangguniang Panlalawigan Member Venus Uy, among others, supported the groundbreaking.

In his video message, Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, said that the Super Health Center is part of the government's continuous efforts to improve access to quality healthcare for Filipinos, especially those in far-flung communities.

"Natutuwa po ako dahil napili ang inyong lugar ng DOH para mapagpatayuan ng Super Health Center. Malayo po ang lugar niyo. Ito ang lagi kong sinasabi na dapat ilapit natin ang serbisyong medikal sa ating mga kababayang nasa malalayong lugar," said Go, also known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassion for the poor.

The said health facility should offer a wide range of services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit.

Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation center and telemedicine, where remote diagnosis and treatment of patients will be done.

"Pwede na po rito ang check-up, Konsulta package ng PhilHealth kasi lahat naman ng Pilipino ay miyembro ng PhilHealth. Dito na ang primary care mula sa Universal Health Care, dito na ang early disease detection para hindi lumala yung sakit. Madi-decongest ang hospital dahil dito na kayo pwede magpagamot at pati rin manganak. Dental, laboratory, x-ray, ultrasound dito na po. At kung gusto ni mayor, sa susunod pagnatapos ito ay pwede lagyan ng pang-dialysis," the senator explained further.

Overall, more than 700 Super Health Centers are funded through the collaborative efforts of Go, the Department of Health, led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, and local government units, including 11 in the province. The DOH is the lead implementing agency that identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed.

Highlighting the importance of investing in quality yet affordable healthcare, Go mentioned the Malasakit Centers located at Jose Rizal Memorial Hospital in Dapitan City and the Zamboanga del Norte Medical Center in Dipolog City.

After witnessing the hardships of poor Filipinos in getting assistance for their medical-related concerns, Go was prompted to push for the enactment of Republic Act No. 11463, otherwise known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which he principally authored and sponsored.

Currently, 164 operational centers nationwide have helped more than ten million Filipinos nationwide, as reported by the DOH.

"Patuloy nating ilapit ang serbisyo medikal mula sa gobyerno sa mga taong nangangailangan nito lalo na sa mga mahihirap at mga walang ibang malalapitan. Pera naman ng taumbayan 'yan, ibalik dapat sa kanila sa pamamagitan ng maayos na serbisyong pangkalusugan. Tandaan natin na ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino," he said.