PHILIPPINES, May 7 - Press Release

May 7, 2024 DELA ROSA:Co-Sponsorship Speech - PSR No. 1009 - Sincere Condolences of the Senate on the Death of Former Senator Rene Saguisag Mr. President, I am one with this august chamber in expressing my profound sympathy on the death of former Senator Rene Saguisag. It is my honor, therefore, to rise and co-sponsor Proposed Senate Resolution No. 1009. 415. That is the number of Senate Sessions that the Senate had during the term of Senator Saguisag. 415 also, is the number of sessions that he attended. Walang mintis, walang absent, Mr. President. In no way can we say that this is a small achievement because in a highly public and publicized position such as ours, our presence, our being here, already counts for much. And, indeed, Senator Saguisag made sure to make his presence count, Mr. President. Hindi niya hinintay na maging senador muna siya bago siya gumawa ng bagay na mabuti at makabuluhan. As a law student, he founded the San Beda Free Legal Aid Clinic. It could already be said about him: even at a young age, his heart was in the right place. He stood alongside the poor, the needy and the disenfranchised. I am no stranger to the fact that the good former Senator and I differed on many fronts. Wala po kaming personal na encounter pero mayroon lang akong nabasa na mga article, particularly sa Manila Times noon, na mga sinasabi niya na we really differ on some issues. Isa doon, sinasabi niya, "Inutusan lang bumili ng suka, nag-file na ng candidacy for presidency" noong I was running for presidency and later on withdrew. Nabasa ko po iyon. "Inutusan lang bumili ng suka, nag-file na ng candidacy." But, despite these differences, nothing can keep me from expressing my respect for him. I cannot help but acknowledge that, despite our differences, there is one essential thing we share in common: our unflinching love for this nation. I daresay it is no coincidence that "sagisag", when translated into English, means "symbol." Hindi natin maipagkakaila ang impluwensya at kontribusyon ni Senator Saguisag sa pagtataguyod ng demokrasya sa ating bansa. If we ever need a symbol of patriotism, then, we need not look further. We have, after all, Rene Saguisag. In an interview with Esquire, Senator Saguisag once mentioned a saying in Spanish: Amor con amor se paga. Love is repaid with love. Today, Mr. President, we, as the Senators of this present Congress, bear witness to the truth of that saying. Truly, the love that Senator Saguisag had for this nation has left an indelible mark in all of us. This is why today, we pay tribute to him. In gratitude. In remembrance. In hope, also, that we may love our country in the same way. Thank you, Mr. President.