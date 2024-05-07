PRIB: Senate adopts a resolution honoring former Sen. Saguisag

PHILIPPINES, May 7 - Press Release

May 7, 2024 Senate adopts a resolution honoring former Sen. Saguisag The Senate unanimously adopted on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 a resolution expressing the profound sympathy and sincere condolences of the institution on the death of former Sen. Rene Saguisag, a dedicated public servant, a staunch defender of human rights, and a true patriot, who passed away on April 24, 2024 at the age of 84. Senate Resolution No. 1009 was introduced by Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, and Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III. "He was a man of the people and a man for the people. He dedicated his life to fighting for those who have less in life and those who could not fight for themselves," Zubiri said in his sponsorship speech. "Championing the cause of justice and speaking out for the abused and oppressed, even at the risk of his own life," Legarda said who also delivered a co-sponsorship speech. "Saguisag served as a senator from 1987 to 1992 and was chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges and the Ad Hoc Committee on the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant. He co-authored landmark legislations to uphold the integrity and highest standards in public service, such as Republic Act No. 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees and Republic Act No. 6770 or the Ombudsman Act of 1989," the resolution stated. The senator from Quezon province obtained both his Bachelor of Arts and Law degrees with honors from San Beda College in 1959 and 1963, respectively, and placed 6th in the 1963 Bar Examinations. He acquired his Master of Laws degree from Harvard University in 1968 under a full scholarship. While attending his undergraduate and Law classes at San Beda from 1959 to 1962, he worked as a checker, laborer, construction site guard, and messenger. He started out his legal career as a student researcher, then associate, and eventually a part-time member of Ledesma, Guytingco, Velasco, and Saguisag from 1962 to 1972. He also became a member of the San Beda Law Faculty from 1961 to 1972. Prior to becoming a legislator, Saguisag had a long, illustrious career as a lawyer and a human rights defender. He provided legal assistance to victims of human rights abuses during the Martial Law period. He was also a prominent member of the Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG), founded in 1974 by former Senators Jose W. Diokno and Lorenzo Tahada, which handled various cases against law enforcers accused of killing peasants, activists, and journalists. Saguisag and other FLAG lawyers eventually started the Movement of Attorneys for Brotherhood, Integrity, and Nationalism Inc. (MABINI), whose cases have led to landmark Supreme Court decisions. Saguisag was unwavering in his fight for justice and human rights throughout his life. He was humble, competent, and had an unimpeachable dedication to serve the Filipino people, especially the poor and disenfranchised. "Saguisag's enduring legacy rightfully earns him a place in the annals of our nation's history and serves as a beacon to current and future public servants and legal practitioners. His passing is a great loss not only to his bereaved family but to the entire nation", the resolution added.