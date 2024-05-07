Micron Delivers Crucial LPCAMM2 with LPDDR5X Memory for the New AI-Ready Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 7 Workstation

Groundbreaking upgradeable laptop memory form factor reduces power consumption while delivering 1.3 times faster performance over DDR5 SODIMM memory

BOISE, Idaho, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced the availability of Crucial® LPCAMM2, the disruptive next-generation laptop memory form factor that features LPDDR5X mobile memory to level up laptop performance for professionals and creators. Consuming up to 58% less active power1 and with a 64% space savings compared to DDR5 SODIMMs,2 LPCAMM2 delivers higher bandwidth and dual-channel support with a single module. LPCAMM2 is an ideal high-performance memory solution for handling AI PC and complex workloads and is compatible with the powerful and versatile Lenovo® ThinkPad® P1 Gen 7 mobile workstations.



“LPCAMM2 is a game-changer for mobile workstation users who want to enjoy the benefits of the latest mobile high performance memory technology without sacrificing superior performance, upgradeability, power efficiency or space,” said Jonathan Weech, senior director of product marketing for Micron’s Commercial Products Group. “With LPCAMM2, we are delivering a future-proof memory solution, enabling faster speeds and longer battery life to support demanding creative and AI workloads.”

“Lenovo’s ThinkPad P1 Gen 7 is the first laptop available in the market that can leverage the newest LPCAMM2 form factor to enable higher performance, faster AI workflows, scalable memory capacity and improved battery life for mobile workstations and thin and light laptops,” said Yasumichi Tsukamoto, vice president and distinguished engineer, Commercial Product Solutions Development at Lenovo. “This powerful combination not only provides an enhanced user experience, but the low power memory used in LPCAMM2 modules helps reduce overall energy consumption in our laptops.”

By utilizing LPDDR5X memory, LPCAMM2 enables blazing speeds of up to 7,500MT/s, which is 1.3 times faster than DDR5 SODIMMs.3 This memory form factor also reduces power consumption and extends battery life. With up to 80% less standby power compared to DDR5 SODIMMs,1 users can work longer on the go without compromising performance.

One LPCAMM2 module fills all 128 bits of CPU bus width, maximizing bandwidth for AI workloads and applications and unleashing greater potential of AI-enabled PCs. Users can boost their performance by up to 7% for digital content creation workloads and improve productivity workloads by up to 15%, based on PCMark 10 tests.4 Unlike soldered-down memory, LPCAMM2 is upgradeable, allowing users to easily swap out their modules and increase their memory capacity whenever they need to. It also features a thinner, fan-less design, making it more portable and sleeker.

LPCAMM2 is available in 32GB and 64GB densities exclusively through www.crucial.com and comes with a limited lifetime warranty.5 For more information, visit http://www.crucial.com/lpcamm2-ram.

Power measurements in mW per 64-bit bus at the same LPDDR5X speed compared to SODIMM. System standby power savings of up to 80% compared to SODIMM. Calculation based on comparison of the total volume (motherboard + socket + memory) of commercially available dual-stacked DDR5 SODIMM modules (32,808 mm3) to LPCAMM2 modules (11,934 mm3). LPDDR5X data rate of 7,500MT/s transfers 1.34x more data than the standard DDR5 SODIMM data rate of 5,600MT/s. Based on PCMark 10 digital content creation and productivity workload test results comparing LPDDR5X LPCAMM2 versus DDR5 SODIMM; the digital content creation workload tests performance for photo and video editing, and 3D content creation; the productivity workload measures PC performance for office applications like spreadsheets and writing. Limited lifetime warranty valid everywhere except Austria, Belgium, France and Germany, where warranty is valid for ten years from the date of purchase.

