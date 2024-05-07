GrassRoots Turf: Lawn Care Company Expands Service Area in the Southeast

Columbus, GA, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



GrassRoots Turf, a premier lawn care service franchise, is excited to announce its expansion into Louisiana and Alabama, further extending its reach in the Southeast. This expansion allows more homeowners to benefit from GrassRoots Turf’s all-inclusive weed control and varied lawn care services, providing a comprehensive solution to common lawn challenges like pests, weeds, and nutritional deficiencies.

Already operating successful franchises in Mississippi, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina, GrassRoots Turf is known for its cost-effective, reliable lawn care solutions. The company offers a range of top-rated services, including Weed Control, Mosquito Control, Liquid Aeration, and Shrub Care, all backed by a reputation for delivering outstanding service and results. This expansion underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing the beauty and health of lawns across the Southeast.

“We are passionate about lawn care and know how enjoyable a healthy weed-free and pest-free lawn can be, so we strive hard to create the very best environment for you and your family,” said Josh Wise, CEO of GrassRoots Turf. “Our technicians work diligently to address your property’s individual needs and ensure complete satisfaction.”

GrassRoots Turf is dedicated to maintaining its label as ‘The Best Serv!ce Company Ever!’ This commitment to customer satisfaction is at the heart of their operations. They ensure that the team, from the top to the technicians, is knowledgeable and well-trained to answer all customer questions, offer a uniquely customized lawn care plan, and provide detailed information on the condition of the lawn as well as weed control measures, fertilization treatments, and possible additional services to consider.

GrassRoots Turf is the only lawn care company in the Southeast offering video-recorded treatments with body cams. Lawn care technicians record each lawn treatment that homeowners can review upon request. “Our customers have peace of mind, knowing they can see their property and review their technician’s service anytime,” Wise says.

With a low-cost monthly payment plan, the weed control company works diligently with every homeowner to maximize their lawn services. Some of these services include:

Weed Control and Removal: With a team of qualified technicians and a Weed Free® guarantee, GrassRoots Turf’s weed control and treatment service determines the best approach to kill weeds based on a homeowner’s specific grass type and then uses the most efficient methods and products to ensure the long-term elimination of weeds.

Tree and Shrub Care: The top lawn care service company’s tree and shrub care program is personalized to accommodate the different types of shrubs and trees in a landscape. The treatments, including miticides, seasonal fertilization, and insecticides, are designed to prevent damage before it occurs so trees and shrubs stay healthy and beautiful all season long.

Liquid Aeration: Lawn aeration can reduce soil compaction and create space for chemical nutrients and oxygen to penetrate the soil; liquid aeration is effective in balancing the pH of soil, reducing soil compaction to preserve the existing turf’s health and enabling it to spread out more while also growing stronger.

GrassRoots Turf invites residents in Mississippi, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Louisiana, and Alabama who want a personalized lawn treatment plan and mosquito control service to fill out the contact form or call the professional team at 833-66-GRASS (47277) for a free estimate today.

About GrassRoots Turf

Established in 2002, GrassRoots Turf is a family-owned and operated lawn care franchise specializing in weed control, mosquito control, liquid aeration, and shrub care. With a highly trained team, access to the latest lawn care practices and technology, as well as a commitment to delivering a level of customer experience and results that exceed expectations, GrassRoots Turf creates beautiful lawns perfect for outdoor living.

More Information

To learn more about GrassRoots Turf and the expansion of its service area, please visit the website at https://grassrootsturf.com/.

GrassRoots Turf https://grassrootsturf.com/ pr@grassrootsturf.com