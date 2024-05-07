DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT GROUP CELEBRATES TACO BELL RE-OPENING IN SAN JOSE, MAY 9
SAN JOSE, CA, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversified Restaurant Group, one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees operating more than 350 Taco Bell locations, is gearing up for the grand re-opening of its newly remodeled location in San Jose, CA. The Taco Bell, located at 720 Story Rd., boasts digital enhancements and an elevated Taco Bell design. The community is invited to attend the celebration on May 9th at 3:00 p.m., where there will be exclusive giveaways and a picture opportunity with Sharkie, the Official Mascot of the San Jose Sharks.
Guests who visit the location on Thursday, from 3:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., will receive a Taco Bell-branded cup and sunglasses while supplies last. Plus, all guests will receive a free regular freeze or drink with any food purchased during the grand re-opening.
“Our customers will be pleased to experience an upgraded and sophisticated ambiance as we continue to provide top-tier customer service,” said Tom Douglas, Chief Restaurant Officer of Diversified Restaurant Group. “Customers can come to explore the seamless and enhanced digital features that will provide a more convenient ordering process.”
The new Taco Bell offers the brand’s classic favorites and specialty items, including the new Cravings Value Menu and Cantina Chicken Menu. To streamline your Taco Bell experience at the San Jose location, download the Taco Bell app from the App Store or Google Play at https://www.tacobell.com/mobile-app or order from your favorite delivery provider – DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Grubhub. For more insights into Diversified Restaurant Group, visit www.drgfood.com.
About Diversified Restaurant Group
Diversified Restaurant Group is a restaurant business comprised of owners and operators working to innovate and grow with quick service and fast casual brands across the country. What started as a limited partnership in a 30-unit Taco Bell franchise in 2012, has since grown into a 350+ unit, multi-brand QSR operation with restaurants in Nevada, California, Kansas, Missouri and Alaska.
Brianne Barbakoff
Brianne Barbakoff
Ink Link Marketing
+ +1 305.333.2809
