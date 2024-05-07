ALX Oncology Appoints Allison Dillon as Chief Business Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), an immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 immune checkpoint pathway, today announced the appointment of Allison Dillon, Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer (“CBO”).



“We are excited to welcome Allison to our leadership team in the midst of this promising growth period for our Company,” said Jason Lettmann, Chief Executive Officer of ALX Oncology. “For over 15 years, Allison has worked to develop and deliver novel oncology products to patients with cancer. With multiple clinical study readouts over the next 12 months, Allison’s deep oncology market expertise and impressive track record in executing portfolio, development, and commercial strategy will be vital in our endeavor to propel evorpacept to its full potential as a first-in-class, universal combination agent with anti-cancer antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and checkpoint inhibitors.”

“Evorpacept has immense potential to positively impact the lives of people with cancer,” said Dr. Dillon, CBO of ALX Oncology. “With near-term clinical trial readouts and a strong balance sheet, ALX Oncology is well positioned for greater success. I am thrilled to begin working with this impressive team as we continue elevating our science and value through this exciting next chapter.”

Dr. Dillon joined ALX Oncology from Calithera Biosciences, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President of Commercial and Portfolio Strategy until 2023. During her time at Calithera, Dr. Dillon spearheaded commercial planning across a pipeline of hematology, solid tumors, and cystic fibrosis molecules. As Senior Vice President, Dr. Dillon also led corporate communications, including public and investor relations functions. Dr. Dillon helped oversee successful fundraising activities and acquisition of drugs such as mivavotinib and sapansertib from Takeda. Prior to joining Calithera in 2017, Dr. Dillon’s expertise on pre- and post-launch commercialization strategy grew during her time at Genentech. Dr. Dillon drove the commercial launch plan for the initial launch of TECENTRIQ® (atezolizumab) in the US, and multiple subsequent launches, later serving as the Marketing Lead for GU indications. Additionally, she was the U.S. commercial representative on various Roche global business teams that informed investments. She served in marketing and sales roles for AVASTIN® (bevacizumab), TARCEVA® (erlotinib), ZELBORAF® (vemurafenib), and TECENTRIQ. Prior to Genentech, Dr. Dillon was a Senior Consultant at the management consulting firm Campbell Alliance, working across pharma and biotech clients. Prior to consulting, she was a Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of California San Francisco, Howard Hughes Medical Institute studying genetic pathways involved in medulloblastoma. Dr. Dillon holds a Ph.D. and M.S. in Neuroscience from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and a B.A. in Psychology from the University of Richmond.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a publicly traded, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 immune checkpoint inhibitor and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology’s lead product candidate, evorpacept, is a next generation CD47 blocking therapeutic that combines a high-affinity CD47 binding domain with an inactivated, proprietary Fc domain. To date, evorpacept has been dosed in over 500 subjects and has demonstrated promising activity and favorable tolerability profile across a range of hematologic and solid malignancies in combination with various leading anti-cancer antibodies. ALX Oncology is currently focusing on combining evorpacept with anti-cancer antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), and PD-1/PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, product candidates, planned preclinical studies and clinical trials, results of clinical trials, research and development costs, regulatory approvals, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objects of management for future operations, as well as statements regarding industry trends. Such forward-looking statements are based on ALX Oncology’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause ALX Oncology’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in ALX Oncology’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including ALX Oncology’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents ALX Oncology files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, ALX Oncology undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

