Yieldmo Enhances Sales Leadership with Key Appointments: Jennifer Werner as Chief Revenue Officer and Derek Zabbia as VP of Sales & National Brand Partnerships

The Strategic Sales Team Appointments Are Set to Propel Yieldmo’s Growth and Market Innovation

NEW YORK, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yieldmo, a leading advertising platform helping brands improve digital ad experiences through creative tech and AI, today announced the strategic enhancement of its leadership team with two key executives. Jennifer Werner has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer, advancing from her role as Senior Vice President of Sales and Client Partnerships, a position she assumed at the start of the year. Joining her in strengthening Yieldmo's strategic direction is Derek Zabbia, formerly of eBay, appointed as Vice President of Sales & National Brand Partnerships. These additions underscore Yieldmo's ongoing commitment to innovation and data-driven campaign performance.



Jennifer Werner’s promotion to Chief Revenue Officer comes shortly after she joined Yieldmo as Senior Vice President of Sales & Client Partnerships at the beginning of the year. With decades of experience at Teads, eBay Ads, and Time Inc., Werner brings a wealth of expertise in driving sales and forging strong client relationships.

Joining Jennifer is Derek Zabbia who has been hired as Vice President of Sales & National Brand Partnerships. Zabbia, a former colleague of Werner's at eBay, brings extensive experience in brand partnership roles and leading sales teams across North America and Europe. At Yieldmo, Zabbia will oversee the National Sales Teams working with brands and agencies, and enhancing the company’s sales operations and strategic outreach.

“Jennifer and Derek’s appointments are pivotal as we scale our operations and strive for greater innovation and capturing marketshare,” said Michael Yavonditte, CEO of Yieldmo. “Their combined experience will be invaluable in steering our sales strategies and ensuring our advertising solutions continue to set industry standards.”

Reflecting on the synergy they've historically shared, Jennifer Werner added, “Derek is a former colleague, brand marketing veteran & exceptional sales leader. He is joining us from eBay, where he and I first partnered, successfully building their brand partnership business. We are excited to bring his expertise and talents to lead our In-House program, as well as both the West and South sales teams.”

Yieldmo sets itself apart by using AI-powered creative ad formats and proprietary data to deliver exceptional campaign performance. The company's technology enables unique ad experiences that are engaging and designed to maximize impact with users.

About Yieldmo

Yieldmo is an advertising platform that helps brands improve digital ad experiences through creative tech and AI, using bespoke ad formats, proprietary attention signals, predictive format selection, and privacy-safe inventory curation. Yieldmo believes all ads should captivate users and be tailored to their liking. We help brands deliver the best ad for every impression opportunity. Thanks to our advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI), our proprietary measurement technology, and our close relationships with publishers, this vision is increasingly attainable. Discover more at www.yieldmo.com .

