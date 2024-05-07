Mullen Announces Bollinger Motors Taps Amerit Fleet Solutions for Mobile Service and Warranty for the Company’s B4 All-Electric Class 4 Commercial Truck

BREA, Calif., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today its subsidiary, Bollinger Motors, and Amerit Fleet Solutions (“Amerit”), a leading provider of customized fleet maintenance and repair programs nationwide, have entered into an agreement for Amerit to provide mobile service and maintenance to Bollinger’s commercial fleet customers.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will jointly provide EV service and warranty support for the Bollinger B4 in key states allowed by law, as well as future vehicles developed by Bollinger Motors.

The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab is an all-new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger’s unique chassis design protects the 158 kilowatt-hour battery pack and components to offer unparalleled capability and safety in the commercial market. The company anticipates deliveries of the Bollinger B4 to begin in the second half of 2024.

Under this agreement, Amerit will provide maintenance, repair, and warranty services to customer locations outside of the designated service area of a Bollinger authorized dealer. Amerit’s Mobile Service Centers are an important complement to Bollinger’s service strategy, providing convenient and essential services on location, minimizing downtime, and maximizing fleet efficiency.

“With Amerit, Bollinger can now offer the best nationwide coverage for electrified fleets,” said Robert Bollinger, founder and CEO of Bollinger Motors. “Our customers can have total confidence in our trucks, knowing we have a complete sales, service and warranty network across America.”

Amerit will provide strategic, nationwide service locations aligned with Bollinger’s launch plan. Amerit service technicians will complete an extensive safety training program as part of Bollinger’s training curriculum for the B4 Chassis Cab and other future vehicles.

“Bollinger is an innovative EV company serving the commercial fleet market, and we look forward to supporting their customers by offering service programs across the U.S.,” said Amerit’s CEO, Dan Williams. “With over 2,500 trained and certified technicians across the country, our customized approach to service programs, and our expertise in providing EV maintenance solutions, we believe that Amerit is ideally suited to rapidly scale services to Bollinger’s B4 customers and vehicle programs in the future.”

Today’s announcement follows a series of Bollinger Motors announcements in recent months, including partnerships with Our Next Energy in Novi, Michigan, to supply the company with batteries and related components, and Roush Industries in Livonia, Michigan, to manage vehicle assembly operations.

Bollinger Motors recently qualified for federal clean vehicle tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act of $40,000 per vehicle for the B4 chassis cab. Bollinger also grew its national authorized dealer network by adding Nacarato Truck Centers and Nuss Truck & Equipment to LaFontaine Auto Group.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (CARB) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

About Bollinger Motors

Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors, Inc. is a U.S.-based company headquartered in Oak Park, Michigan. Bollinger Motors is developing all-electric commercial chassis cab trucks, Classes 4-6. In September of 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority owned company of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN).

Learn more at www.BollingerMotors.com .

About Amerit Fleet Solutions

Amerit's trusted and respected team of fleet maintenance professionals leverage a nationwide infrastructure paired with electric and alternative fuel expertise, to provide custom-built maintenance programs to fleets across the country. Amerit's team of highly skilled technicians and managers provide maintenance and repair programs for over 285,000 assets to improve clients' fleet uptime, safety, and reliability. Amerit's comprehensive and innovative service solutions, paired with a customized approach driven by core values of partnership and integrity, deliver peace-of-mind to customers while keeping their assets on the road, anywhere across the country.

Learn more at www.AmeritFleetSolutions.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include: (a) Bollinger Motors’ continued partnership with Amerit Fleet Solutions to operate a fleet service and warranty repair program; (b) Bollinger’s ability to manufacture and deliver vehicles in the second half of 2024; (c) Bollinger’s continued partnership with Our Next Energy as its battery provider; (d) Bollinger’s continued partnership with Roush Industries as its assembly manufacturer; (e) Bollinger’s continued eligibility for tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act; and (f) Bollinger’s continued partnership with Nacarato Truck Centers, Nuss Truck & Equipment, and LaFontaine Auto Group as dealer partners.

Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: (i) Mullen’s ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Mullen and Bollinger Motors’ ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (iii) Mullen and Bollinger Motors’ ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Mullen and Bollinger Motors’ ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) the vehicles developed will perform as expected and (vi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen Automotive, Inc., with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions, and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullens plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

