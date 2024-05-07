Blackpoint Cyber Welcomes Manoj Srivastava as Chief Technology and Product Officer

Appointment Highlights Blackpoint Cyber’s Commitment to Helping MSPs Protect Their Businesses and the Clients they Serve

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackpoint Cyber, the leader in providing Active Cybersecurity™ solutions to MSPs (Managed Service Providers) , today announced the appointment of Manoj Srivastava as Chief Technology and Product Officer (CTPO). In this role, Srivastava will lead Blackpoint Cyber’s proactive security strategy and long-term product vision resulting in a complete end-to-end managed service for prevention, detection, response and active remediation of attacks.

‘Accelerating time to value for our partners and the customers they protect is key,’ said Dewey Awad, Partner, Tech Opportunities at Bain Capital. “Fueling that acceleration and rapidly innovating our product strategy will enable growth and success for our partners. And that’s always been the Blackpoint mission.”

“Manoj shaped the category creation of exposure management and influenced the innovative space with key analysts and influencers.” said Jon Murchison, CEO and Founder of Blackpoint Cyber. “There’s no better person for this role than Manoj, to help deliver a product strategy that focuses on truly protecting the businesses we serve and enabling growth for our partners.”

Srivastava spent over 20 years in various executive and leadership positions, which give him a deep understanding of cybersecurity best practices, networking solutions and the needs of small to large enterprises. Before joining Blackpoint Cyber, he was the Deputy CTO at Tenable, Inc., a cyber exposure management company, where he was responsible for shaping the platform’s technology vision and product strategy. Prior to that, as Senior Vice President of Engineering, he held global responsibility for building and scaling on-premise and cloud-based vulnerability management products for enterprise customers. He worked at CA, Inc. before joining Tenable, where he held key engineering roles building network forensics and network infrastructure management solutions.

Srivastava’s arrival marks a significant addition to Blackpoint Cyber’s leadership team and indicates continued momentum since announcing a $190 million investment round in June 2023. The company continues to invest in the growth of the MSP community with the launch of, Blackpoint University, a free online educational platform for MSPs, and a growing comprehensive suite of solutions, all designed to help MSPs better protect their clients, grow their businesses, and defend against acquisitions.

“As the CTPO at Blackpoint Cyber, it is my mission to leverage our superior Managed Detection Response and Remediation (MDR+R) technology and human-powered active-SOC security culture to influence the product vision, deliverables and stop damage to SMBs, MSPs and mid-market enterprises,” said Srivastava. “I’m eager to expand our market share and be a trusted strategic partner by delivering cutting-edge solutions that set us apart in the industry.”

Unlike solutions from other cybersecurity vendors that focus on providing reactive services to threat detection and response, Blackpoint Cyber actively hunts, detects and protects with a proactive strategy that identifies, prioritizes and remediates threat exposures before they lead to a breach.

Xavier Salinas, Blackpoint’s former CTO, will take on the new role of Chief Innovation Officer (CINO) to deliver innovation and creativity across our product strategy. He will be taking on initiatives such as AI fueled SOC support and exploring new technologies that reinforce our mission of providing enterprise-grade technology to businesses of all sizes globally.

About Blackpoint Cyber

Blackpoint Cyber’s mission is to provide 24/7, proactive, nation-state-grade cybersecurity to organizations of all sizes around the world. Through a unique combination of advanced proprietary technology and human-powered active-SOC services, Blackpoint empowers IT professionals with the industry’s fastest Managed Detection, Response and Remediation (MDR+R) solution, eliminating cyber threats in real-time, mitigating any potential risks. Founded in 2014 by former Department of Defense security and intelligence experts, Blackpoint is deeply committed to the growth and success of the Managed IT and Security community and believes sophisticated cybersecurity is a necessity and should be accessible to all. Learn more at www.blackpointcyber.com.

