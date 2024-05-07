Apprio Establishes Partnership in Portugal for Global Health Technology Development

Venture with CRIAR Tec in Azores Enhances Operations and Enables Expansion into European Healthcare Market

WASHINGTON, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apprio, a leading provider of specialized healthcare technology and automation solutions, has entered a strategic partnership with technology and innovation hub CRIAR Tec to expand its operations and reach internationally.



The venture capitalizes on a growing high-tech industry in Azores while providing Apprio a permanent European operation.

“Health technology isn’t just a challenge in the United States; European nations need assistance with building, implementing, and sustaining solutions for better care and medical administration,” said Darryl Britt, Apprio’s chairman and CEO. “This relationship brings extensive assets and experience to the table and bolsters our ability to provide meaningful solutions to the healthcare marketplace at home and abroad.”

CRIAR Tec is a business incubator designed to help launch startups and establish other high-tech companies in the Azores and will provide supplementary resources for Apprio’s suite of health IT solutions. The partnership serves as an entry point for Apprio to offer its healthcare solutions to Europe and beyond, within government and private markets.

“This partnership has allowed us to bring on several talented team members who are already contributing to Apprio’s products and technology, as well as to explore localized use cases for Apprio’s automation technology,” said Rui Valadao, Apprio’s general manager in Pico.

About Apprio

Apprio provides specialized healthcare technology solutions and services for hospitals, health systems, and federal agencies. With the rigor of a large consultancy and the cost structure and client focus of a nimble partner, we deliver value by increasing revenue, reducing operational costs, and optimizing care delivery. Founded in 1998, Apprio has completed automation projects and technology implementations for America’s largest federal healthcare agencies and more than 45 private hospitals.

