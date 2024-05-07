Leading Edge Semiconductor Company Places Multi-System Laser Annealing Order Including First Nanosecond Annealing System

LSA201 and NSA500 Annealing Systems Chosen for High Volume Production of 2 Nanometer Gate-All-Around Logic Chips

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) announced today that a leading edge semiconductor company has placed an order for multiple laser annealing systems to accelerate the design and manufacturing of 2-nanometer gate-all-around logic semiconductor chips. The order includes LSA201™ Laser Spike Annealing Systems in addition to an NSA500™ Nanosecond Annealing System. Gate-all-around is a vertical stacking of planar channels resulting in improved device drive current capability with minimal leakage, less power consumption, and overall enhanced performance.



“We are excited to have our annealing platforms chosen to accelerate next-generation gate-all-around logic device production to meet demand for growing markets such as artificial intelligence,” commented Adrian Devasahayam, Ph.D., Veeco’s Senior Vice President, Product Line Management. “Veeco's LSA system is widely acknowledged as the optimum annealing solution for low thermal-budget applications in logic. The new NSA500 system offers customers superior performance, scalability, and productivity to enable product roadmaps. These benefits are essential to ensuring high device performance as node sizes decrease and production complexity increases.”

Laser spike annealing is a millisecond annealing technology used in front-end semiconductor manufacturing to lower the resistance of key transistor structures by activating dopants. Veeco’s LSA system is capable of high temperature annealing while staying within reduced thermal budgets of advanced devices at leading-edge nodes. The NSA500 system extends annealing capabilities to low thermal budget applications, like Backside Power Delivery and Contact Annealing for advanced nodes and material modification applications such as void-removal, recrystallization, and grain growth. These annealing steps are instrumental in determining the electrical properties and performance of the resulting devices.

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), single wafer etch & clean and lithography technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com .

