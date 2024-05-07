Spring gives way to Canadian tattoo-removal stories, desires and fears

As people begin to shed their layers, survey explores attitudes on removing regretful ink





Tony Tonez Tattoo Studio understands the importance of research and trust when finding an artist

TORONTO, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the barometer rises, and spring begins to hit its stride, a nationwide survey of “tatted” Canadians tells a story of tattoo removal fears, for the 35 per cent of the country that have one or more tattoos.

Spring is a time for renewal and growth. It is also a season when people begin to shed their layers of clothing and show off a little skin. It is a time when people consider removing unwanted tattoos. This could be for one of many reasons: removing the name (and daily reminder) of a previous partner, erasing choices or associations they made in their youth, fading or misspelled words, or even substandard or sloppy work.

The Ink Chronicles – is a survey of 1,502 Canadians on their attitudes toward the art of tattoos conducted by Tony Tonez Tattoo Studio, based in Toronto.

Half of tatted Canadians (51%) feel there is not enough information on tattoo removal. Many of them are looking at alternative options to hide or cover up their past mistakes. These Canadians still have concerns regarding removing a tattoo permanently. One-in-three tatted Canadians (34%) feel that there are many health risks associated with laser tattoo removal. One-in-four (25%) say the pain associated with laser tattoo removal steers them away from having it done. And a staggering 71 per cent would consider a tattoo coverup before considering tattoo removal.

On the positive side of the ledger, exactly half of tatted Canadians (50%) feel that getting a tattoo removed could create an opportunity for a new start in life, or a new combination of quality and artistry.

“Canadians deserve to have safe options when it comes to self-expression,” said Tony Tonez, Founder and Lead Artist at Tony Tonez Tattoo Studio. “Tattoo removal has come a long way with regard to scarring or discolouration, but people need to ensure they are having the procedure done by a licensed artist who has all the certifications.”

Table: Agreement with statements with regards to tattoo removal

Questions Tatted

Canadians Male Female 18-34 35-54 55+ I feel that there are many health risks associated with laser tattoo removal 34% 33% 33% 43% 27% 31% The pain associated with laser tattoo removal steers me away from getting a tattoo removed 25%

17% 19% 31% 18% 9% I would consider a tattoo coverup before considering tattoo removal 71% 38% 43% 55% 49% 25% I feel there is not enough information on tattoo removal 51% 45% 44% 50% 42% 39% Getting a tattoo removed could create an opportunity (for a new start, for updated quality, etc.) 50% 46% 45% 56% 47% 38%



The survey also asked all Canadians, both inked and un-inked about trust, stigma, artistry and research related to tattoos. Eight-in-10 Canadians believe that when considering a tattoo, research is needed on design, artist, process, etc. The number is much higher for inked Canadians (95%) than for un-inked Canadians (75%). Three-in-10 Canadians feel it’s hard to find a tattoo artist/studio they like and trust – again this number is much higher for inked Canadians (78%).

Meanwhile, half of the country (49%) feels that there is still a strong stigma attached to tattoos and nearly half (46%) are familiar with the different styles of tattoo art.

“Canadians still have a long way to go when it comes to tattoo culture,” said Tonez. “There are still many stigmas surrounding the art of tattoos that can affect people’s ability to get a job or even be taken seriously.”

Table: Agreement with statements with regards to tattoo stigma, research, trust and artistry

Tattoos Total Has Tattoos No Tattoos Male Female 18-34 35-54 55+ It’s hard for me to find a tattoo artist/studio I like and trust 30% 51% 19% 31% 30% 43% 36% 17% I believe when considering a tattoo, research is needed on design, artist, process, etc.

82% 95% 75% 80% 84% 89% 87% 73% I feel that there is still a strong stigma attached to tattoos 49% 53% 46% 48% 49% 58% 44% 46% I am familiar with the different styles of tattoo art 46% 78% 29% 44% 47% 60% 57% 28%



“Research is always needed before getting a tattoo. This isn’t an easy decision – it requires time, and dedication as it’s a lifelong commitment,” said Tonez.

Tonez opened his private studio in December of 2023 after gaining over 10 years of experience in the industry. He pulls inspiration from his cultural roots in “The Chicano Style”, a vibrant fusion that contains varied influences, from Latino culture as well as his vast experience with street art. Tony is always seeking to generate more awareness about the craft, while sharing his passion, artistry, and creativity. Tony has clients from all over North America, and travels across Canada to meet new clients who demand his skills.

About the survey: The Ink Chronicles

From March 18 to March 21, 2024, an online survey was conducted among a nationally representative sample of n=1,502 Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum, balanced and weighted on age, gender, region and education. For comparison purposes, a sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding. The survey was offered in both English and French.

About Tony Tonez Tattoo Studio:

Tony Tonez Tattoo Studio is a reputable tattoo studio in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) that caters to “all walks of life”. The studio continues to meet all health and safety regulations and ensures everyone who walks in is treated with the utmost respect. The studio is located in Mississauga, Ontario at 350 Burnhamthorpe Road East. For more information, go to https://tonytonez.com/ or follow Tony Tonez on Instagram here and Facebook here.

