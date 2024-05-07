Varonis Wins Global InfoSec Award for Best DSPM at RSAC 2024

Cyber Defense Magazine honors the Varonis Data Security Platform for its exceptional DSPM capabilities

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA CONFERENCE 2024 – Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, today announced it received the Best Data Security Posture Management Award for its exceptional DSPM capabilities from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.



Now in its 12th year, CDM's annual Global InfoSec Awards shine the spotlight on the industry's most groundbreaking companies. Varonis will receive the award for Best DSPM this week in San Francisco at the RSA Conference 2024.

Judges recognized Varonis for its active approach — going beyond discovering data security issues with automated remediation to reduce data breach risk without manual effort. Varonis' strategy to bundle DSPM as part of a broad array of essential data security capabilities across multi-cloud, SaaS, and on-premises data stores set the company apart.

"Our annual Global InfoSec Awards recognize the top innovators in cybersecurity," said Cyber Defense Magazine Global Editor Yan Ross. "Varonis has long been a leader in data security and their DSPM capabilities are no exception. Their approach to DSPM is unlike anything else on the market."

"Varonis' Data Security Platform combines DSPM capabilities with behavior-based threat detection and data access governance, making it an essential suite for protecting data," said Varonis Field CTO Brian Vecci. "Winning Best DSPM confirms the importance of these comprehensive capabilities and validates Varonis' commitment to excellence in DSPM."

Additional Resources

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 12th year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cybersecurity news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

